The offices of Dr Kwaku Oteng's Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) have been gutted by fire

Videos from the grounds show how completely the building, including everything in it, has been destroyed

Many people have sympathised with the businessman for his loss

The offices and studios of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), have been burnt to ashes on the evening of Sunday, August 15, 2021.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the entire office was covered in ashes and darkness from the smoke.

Those offices house Oteng's Angel TV and Angel FM, and it is obvious this is a great loss to him.

Not even the metallic chairs were spared as everything was completely destroyed by the fire.

Reports have that the station has gone off-air due to the situation.

YEN.comgh is yet to ascertain what exactly caused the fire.

Reaction

The video has triggered sad reactions from Ghanaians. See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

akyediepaawo: "Awww this is sad"

beadage_: "Oh so sad."

matildananaakuaadepa: "Awwwwww this is Sad"

ama.sandy: "Hmmmm ooooh."

jewelry_plug_gh: "oh no."

masakeah: "Eeiii this fire thing is becoming serious oooo. God have Mercy."

3304mimi: "Wowow really sad."

jay_tanyinga: "This fire outbreak off late is too much."

Having many wives is a blessing

Meanwhile, Kwaku Oteng was in the news recently celebrating having multiple wives.

He said that having multiple wives is better than keeping side chics, also known as girlfriends.

Oteng calls it a blessing to have more wives, explaining that the bible accepts that and no other books kick against polygamy.

The Adonko boss noted that a lot of married men are keeping girlfriends on the side, stressing that he is courageous to marry any woman he fathers a child with rather than keeping them in the secret.

Kwaku Oteng's newest wife

The business mogul has a new wife in the person of Linda Nana Akosua Achiaa.

From her social media activities, it is clear she has so much love for her husband and the father of her children.

YEN.com.gh earlier published 10 beautiful photos and job of Linda proving that Oteng has eyes for good things.

