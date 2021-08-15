- Parts of the Makola Shopping Mall has been gutted by fire

- The fire started in the early hours of Sunday

- Investigations are currently underway to root out the cause of the inferno

The Makola Shopping Mall caught fire in the early hours of Sunday - a month after a similar incident was recorded in the central business district.

Fire destroys parts of Makola Shopping a month after a major inferno (Photo: Twitter/IFEUSABranch)

The latest inferno gutted some parts of the inner perimeter of the new Makola shopping mall. The Ghana Fire Service put out the flames, but traders say thousands of cedis were lost to the fire.

Investigations are currently underway to ascertain the cause of the fire outbreak as some traders suspect an electrical fault.

