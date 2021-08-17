Jubilation in Italy As Chelsea Star Finally Joins Jose Mourinho at AS Roma

Tammy Abraham has officially completed his move to Italian club AS Roma as he parts ways with London club Chelsea

He scored a total of 30 goals for the Blues in 82 matches and was part of the team that won the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup

Joining Jose Mourinho-tutored Roma, the ousted Chelsea striker has been handed the revered number 9 shirt at the Italian club

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Italian giants AS Roma have announced the signing of Tammy Abraham from Premier league club Chelsea on a permanent transfer, Chelsea FC reports.

The 23-year-old officially left the Stamford Bridge club, ending his long term relationship with the Blues where he emerged through the ranks in the academy.

In total, the England forward made a total of 82 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions scoring 30 goals in the process.

Tammy Abraham poses with AS Roma manager. Photo: AS Roma

Source: Getty Images

Abraham was part of the Chelsea squad that won the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup this year.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Having been unveiled in Italy, the player expressed delight saying he wants to help the club achieve it’s future ambitions.

“Roma is a club that deserves to be fighting for trophies ... I want to help this team to achieve that and get to the level where Roma should be.

“It’s a massive honour to be the No. 9 at this club and I just can’t wait to get started.”

The Pride of London are reporting that Chelsea will receive £34 million for the 23-year-old and they have inserted a buyback in the sale.

The contract’s buyback clause becomes active in the summer of 2023, when Chelsea can buy him back for £68 million if it so chooses.

Abraham will finally get an extended opportunity to lead the line for a top European club with Jose Mourinho’s Roma—it’s hard not to get excited for the youngster.

Title favourites

Meanwhile, with Tammy’s depature, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has named three clubs that can rival the Blues for the 2021/22 EPL title.

Although the Blues are considered favourites by pundits, Tuchel says he does not think the Blues are title favourites after their 3-0 win against Crystal Palace

"I think we have to hunt the others from day one", he said.

Goals from Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic and Trevoh Chalobah secured all 3 points in their first EPL encounter

During his post-match press conference, he explained;

"I see ourselves as number four last year so we cannot be favourites. We just have to close the gap to number three, number two and number one so this is what we're trying to do."

“This is what we want to do, this is our mentality and we are never shy to fight for the best outcome possible, but the reality is we are not the favourites right now.”

Lukaku back to the Bridge

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Former Black Stars player, Yahaya Mohammed, has labelled Belgian Romelu Lukaku's move to Chelsea as a mistake.

Mohammed believes Lukaku should have stayed with Italian club, Inter Milan, instead of moving to a club where he did not make it the first time

The Belgian forward made only 10 appearances for Chelsea from 2011-2014 .

Romelu Lukaku has now returned to the Stamford Bridge in a €115 million (about GHC812 million) deal.

Source: Yen.com.gh