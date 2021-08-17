The Anglican reverend father who has been seen kissing 3 female students in a viral video has been confirmed to be Rev. Fr Baltharzar Obeng Larbi

YEN.com.gh has also gathered that he is a lawyer, married, among others

The viral video was reportedly taken on August 15, 2021, when the father was honouring some deserving female students

On the morning of August 17, 2021, Ghanaians woke up to a trending video about a reverend father from St Monica's College of Education who was seen kissing three of the female students.

Details gathered

YEN.com.gh made a few checks and can now confirm that he is Rev. Fr Baltharzar Obeng Larbi popularly known on the college campus as "Father Ricky".

It has also been stated that the Anglican Father is also a Commercial Lawyer and is part of the Ghana Bar Association.

Reverend Father in Trending Video Credit: Adomba Kojo Poku

Source: Facebook

Adomba Kojo Poku's words

A gentleman named Adomba Kojo Poku who has been a student of the lecturer in a different university made some more revelations about the priest.

He doubled as the Chaplain and Lawyer for the Institution. Father Ricky taught me Business Law I & II at the University. He's a good friend not forgetting how he "mafia" me in my exams score," he said.

It is also indicated that what led to the kissing, according to information from some students is that on Sunday morning August 15, 2021, Fr. Larbi was honoring some deserving students with certificates, sums of money and decided to "offer the kisses too".

Apparently, some of the students took videos and jokingly posted them on their status for fun only for them to later go viral.

See post below

However, a past female student named Teresa Nana Abena Hunt has said she is not surprised to hear of the recent news about Father Ricky.

"In as much as he wouldn't be serious, it wasn't right. Look at the way he was treating us on campus. The Father Ricky paaa, awwww," she said.

Source: Yen News