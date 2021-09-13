





Tracey Lartey, a science student who graduated from the Krobo Girls Senior High School in the year 2019 still remains home due to a lack of funds to further her studies at the university.

Narrating her story in a letter addressed to popular Facebook icon, Kwame Ob Nartey, Tracey indicated that not long after she finished high school, her father suffered an incident that drained all his money.

"My dad, who is my only financial support and the sole breadwinner of my family, was involved in a car accident, which led to the amputation of his leg. This caused a huge financial constraint on my family," Tracey recounts.

Krobo Girls' student who got 4As & 4Bs in WASSCE in 2019 Still home for lack of Money Credit: @_Walkke

Source: Twitter

Tracey, who got 4As and 3Bs, which is a brilliant grade, mentioned that her dream is to become a medical doctor but this has been on hold for a while now due to the situation she finds herself in.

Anyone with the heart to help is entreated to do so via the numbers 0243153125 and 0595734449.

Tracey added:

"l am a very hardworking student and now more than ever, very determined to put in every bit of effort to become a medical doctor. I would forever be in your debt if you would put my humble request into consideration. Thank you".

Source: Yen.com.gh