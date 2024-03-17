Ghanaian presenter Ola Michael has warned of possible protest against the prevailing persistent power outages in the country

He lamented that the absence of a load-shedding timetable is negatively impacting businesses and lives nationwide

The media personality urged the government to resolve the power supply challenges situation to prevent a street demonstration to vent their concerns

He said the current power blackouts can best be labelled as dumsor and not mere power supply challenges as the Electricity Company of Ghana has said.

The presenter urged the government to fix the persistent, irregular, and unpredictable electricity power outages to make life easy for Ghanaians.

