Ghanaian senior high students in a school whose name is withheld have vandalized the farm of their assistant headmaster

The students who complained that the man named Mr Aidoo was too strict during exam supervision also mentioned that they would do more if he keeps up his attitude

A lot of Ghanaians are sharing their thoughts on the low standard of discipline in schools and what can be done

A group of unidentified Ghanaian senior high school students has been reported to have turned a plantain farm belonging to one of their assistant headmasters into bare land.

In a video that was shared on the verified Facebook handle of Daily Graphic, the huge plot of land was seen without any standing plantain tree due to the action of the students.

The group was said to have undertaken the ploy in a school whose name has been withheld, over the fact that the Assistant Headmaster in charge of Administration was strict when he was supervising their examination.

After organizing themselves to destroy the farmland, the students also left a note for the assistant headmaster called Mr Aidoo, indicating that more harm will be done if he continues to be strict.

What Ghanaians are saying

The video has generated a lot of conversation online regarding the level of discipline that is currently being practiced in schools and what should be done to put the students in shape.

Kenneth Jason-Boye Boadi suggested:

Let him fish them out and punish them, We will be the same people calling for his sacking. Perverse generation indeed.

Vanessa Williams mentioned:

Those people need to be arrested immediately to face the full length of the law agyimifuo

Patience Kuleafenu indicated:

The room he was invigilating or the his final year students if they don't own up the ones responsible for this act should pay a huge amount and banned for writting for 4years as their punishment. Ghana school hmmmmm

