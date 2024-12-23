A video of the end-of-year party at the University of Ghana Medical Center has surfaced on social media

In the video, doctors and staff of the hospital were seen dancing to the Kwen Kwen campaign song of the NDC

Many Ghanaians who came across the video on social media thronged the comment section to share their views

The University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) held its end-of-year party over the weekend.

The event was organised to appreciate the efforts of the staff of the quaternary health facility and also offer them an opportunity to wind down, having worked all year round.

UGM doctors and medical staff jams to NDC song at end of year party. Photo credit: @naceemusic/IG & John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

During the end-of-year party, the doctors and the general medical staff of the UGMC jammed to the viral campaign song of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

A video of the event circulating on social media captured the staff dancing to the Kwen Kwen song composed by gospel musician Nacee.

The forecourt of the UGMC hospital went agog moment after the DJ belted out the Kwen Kwen song from his sound system. The staff jumped out of their seats to the dancefloor to shed some stress.

UGMC video goes viral

The video of the UGMC end-of-year party had gone viral on social media, attracting reactions from a section of Ghanaians on TikTok.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions below:

@Asiedu Prince said:

"Everyone is happy in Ghana now."

@Cyril also replied:

"Of course we have to be."

@SAN also said:

"This one like this like I would be dancing with my doctor crush."

@Vee commented:

"Nobody should go near my doctor boyfriend ooo."

@trishia Patson also commented:

"Pls some one should tag all regional and District director for me. This how staffs must be treated."

@Sherry Baby wrote:

"Hmmmmm I want to take transfer to this place."

