Akufo-Addo has announced that the 88 districts would be getting 88 district hospitals

According to him, the hospitals are to be completed in less than two years

The president also revealed that each of the hospitals will cost $16.88 million

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that the 88 districts would be getting 88 district hospitals under the government’s Agenda 111 project.

According to him, the hospitals will be completed by February 2023 which makes it 18 months from today.

President Akufo-Addo made this known during the sod-cutting ceremony at Trede in the Ashanti Region.

We will finish 88 out of the 111 district hospitals in less than 2 years- Akufo-Addo assures Photo credit: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

“All the hospitals are to be completed in 18 months. Work will commence on the regional and the other hospital in the later parts of the year”, he said.

The president also revealed that each of the hospitals will cost $16.88 million.

He explained that $12.88 million will be for the construction of the hospitals and $4 million for medical equipment.

“Each hospital is being constructed at a cost of $16.88 million, i.e. $12.88 million for construction and $4 million for medical equipment.”

Akufo-Addo will be the father of healthcare in Ghana

The former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute and leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere Darko, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be noted as the president who provided every community with healthcare.

In a tweet, Otchere Darko said not only will Akufo-Addo be known for the 111 healthcare facilities but he will also be known for fixed infrastructure including ICT, rail, and road networks nationally under limited tax revenues.

Why the need to build 111 hospitals?

President Akufo-Addo, in April 2020, during one of his many COVID-19 addresses, revealed that 88 district hospitals are going to be built.

This announcement was in a bid to augment the already existing health facilities that were fronting in the fight against the coronavirus disease.

According to the president, the virus had exposed the deficiencies and unequal distribution of health care facilities in the country.

The president said the government has over the years focused on infrastructure in the two big cities to the detriment of the rest.

Source: Yen.com.gh