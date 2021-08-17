Akufo-Addo has finally cut the sod for the commencement of the construction of the 111 hospitals

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has finally cut the sod for the commencement of the construction of the 111 hospitals and healthcare facilities he promised.

According to the president, the 111 projects will help in the provision of 20,000 jobs for health professionals when completed.

In a report filed by 3news.com.the President said the Health Ministry is going to focus on recruiting more doctors, nurses, and pharmacists when the project is done.

He also added that more indirect jobs are also going to be created by the project implementation.

President Akufo-Addo made this known while delivering a speech during the sod cutting for the Agenda 111 project at Trede in the Ashanti region on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

The president also said he is excited since Agenda 111 is going to be the biggest ever investment in the nation’s healthcare

Also speaking at the event, Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu said during the event that the surest way for the government to improve the healthcare delivery of the people is to provide infrastructure.

Akufo-Addo will be the father of healthcare in Ghana

The former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute and leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere Darko, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be noted as the president who provided every community with healthcare.

In a tweet, Otchere Darko said not only will Akufo-Addo be known for the 111 healthcare facilities but he will also be known for fixed infrastructure including ICT, rail, and road networks nationally under limited tax revenues.

Why the need to build 111 hospitals?

President Akufo-Addo, in April 2020, during one of his many COVID-19 addresses, revealed that 88 district hospitals are going to be built.

This announcement was in a bid to augment the already existing health facilities that were fronting in the fight against the coronavirus disease.

According to the president, the virus had exposed the deficiencies and unequal distribution of health care facilities in the country.

The president said the government has over the years focused on infrastructure in the two big cities to the detriment of the rest.

