A girl from Kumasi, Dompase-Aprabo in the Ashanti Region, has been spotted learning under a streetlight for the past 2 years

The young girl who is getting ready to sit for her BECE was seen in pictures looking absolutely serious with her kitchen stool

Ghanaians have asserted that people like her need to be supported by brands

A hardworking and brilliant Ghanaian student who has been spotted studying under a streetlight for the past two years is reportedly about to sit for her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The story was shared by Michael Owusu, the business judicial chairperson for CoHSS-KNUST, who confirmed that he had been seeing the girl almost every night for the past two years.

He also indicated that the girl who lives at Kumasi, Dompase-Aprabo, takes to the street each night because she has no electricity in her house but her seriousness alone has won her his admiration over the years.

Ghanaian BECE candidate who has been studying under streetlight for 2 years Credit: @_michaelowusu

Source: Twitter

What Ghanaians are saying

When the sad but inspirational story was shared online, a lot of Ghanaians came out to comment on it.

Below were some interesting ones.

@BraKOfi_9564 said

See how most Ghanaian companies and celebrities were jumping around the other guys our day letter for clout. These are the people they should be helping not someone who attends a Dee bee school in dansoman. Bravo bro

@Boahencollins9 indicated:

Shitty country. We don't even have community libraries that can operate for 24 hours. Even internet cafe is a problem to get these days.

@NunguaGodfather mentioned:

Yo Bro any chance we can all chip in to do something for her? Maybe all contribute to pay boarding school fees or whatever? These are the people that need the whole brands support.

See the post below

Poor boy in similar circumstances

In a similar YEN.com.gh report, a young man has been spotted studying under a street light because they could not afford electricity in their house.

According to a news report compiled by Celebritiesbuzz, it was revealed that the boy lives in a wooden structure with his family who obviously live in penury.

young boy whose name has not been mentioned is a great inspiration as many students do not like to go the extra mile for academic excellence.

Source: Yen