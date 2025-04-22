Kai Rooney, son of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, is turning heads at youth level with his impressive performances

The 15-year-old scored a stunning goal in a recent friendly against Real Sociedad's under-17 side, showcasing his pace, power, and composure

Fans are buzzing with excitement, with many already tipping him as a future star for the senior team

The 15-year-old forward showed flashes of his father’s brilliance, combining pace, power, and precision to score a goal that has fans and coaches buzzing.

Source: Twitter

A Goal Reminiscent of Wayne Rooney

During the friendly, Kai controlled a long ball with an immaculate first touch, powered past defenders, and calmly slotted the ball home with his left foot.

The strike showcased his growing maturity and ability to influence games at youth level.

Since joining the club in 2020, Kai has been rising through the ranks, drawing praise for his natural goalscoring instincts and technical flair.

Fans React and Call for Promotion

Following his goal, fans took to social media calling for Kai to be given an opportunity with the senior squad, particularly as United’s current attacking options continue to misfire.

Many supporters see him as a bright spark in an otherwise challenging season for the club’s forwards.

One commented:

"Plays exactly like his dad, with Aggressiveness and power."

A second said:

"It is crazy that Wazza been doing this at PL at the age of 17. Such an underrated legend! Hope we get to see Kai at the first team."

A third wrote:

"This man is better than what we currently have."

A fourth agreed, saying:

"Already better than Hojlund."

While another added:

"Get him on the 1st team bench at least."

Rooney’s support and cautious optimism

Speaking with Gary Neville, Wayne Rooney shared his thoughts on his son’s progress, highlighting Kai’s strengths as a natural goalscorer.

“He’s a box player, sniffs out chances,” said Rooney. When asked whether Kai is on track to make it professionally, Rooney replied, “I think it’s too early. He’s showing potential and good signs, but you just never know.”

Struggles in the senior squad

Meanwhile, frustration grows with Rasmus Hojlund, who failed to find the net again during United’s 1-0 defeat to Wolves.

The team also suffers from a lack of attacking depth, with Joshua Zirkzee out for the season and Chido Obi Martin not eligible for Europa League fixtures, increasing fans’ hope for a breakthrough from the youth ranks.

Source: YEN.com.gh