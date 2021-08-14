Radio and Television personality Afia Pokuaa popularly known as Vim Lady has expressed worry over the future of Ghana and its development.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

In a Twitter post, she made sighted by YEN.com.gh, she said there is a problem if the youth in the country hijack Twitter to discuss what people did in their bedroom.

We have a huge problem in Ghana if the youth will focus on people's bedroom matters - Vim lady

Source: Instagram

Vim Lady said instead of focusing their attention on such frivolous things, the youth should rather focus on things that would help with development in the country.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

“when the youth of your country hijack Twitter over what people do in their bedrooms or beef than what their TAXES are used for then you know that we go kyee before we will develop electric cars or go to the moon,” she wrote.

Her comments come after social media had been awash with photos and screenshots of alleged conversations between Serwaa Amihere and her lovers who are political elites.

Although these cannot be proven, it generated several conversations on social media.

Vim Lady's post, however, generated its own reactions.

Below are some reactions.

Kojo said he could not understand how people enjoyed tarnishing the image of others.

Stepz thinks she is being biased because when the issue of Papa No emerged she talked about it.

Osei had quiet a lot to say.

Kwame had an interesting thing to say

Serwaa Amihere addresses rumors

On Thursday night, August 12, 2021, unfounded rumors about GhOne presenter and news anchor, Serwaa Amihere topped the trends on Social media.

YEN.com.gh could not confirm the veracity f the news therefore, reported nothing about it.

Serwaa Amihere who happened to be the person at the centre of all this controversy has spoken up about the rumors that had her named in it.

Serwaa Amihere said she has endured years of abuse and malicious lies.

According to her, all these years, she has learnt not to argue with people who try to destroy the reputation of others unjustly.

Source: Yen.com.gh