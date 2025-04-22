President Mahama and Akufo-Addo attended the launch of the ECOWAS 50th anniversary celebration event in Accra on Tuesday, April 22, 2025

The president and his predecessor had a friendly handshake as they exited the building at the end of the event launch

President Mahama and Akufo-Addo's interaction at the ECOWAS 50th anniversary celebration event garnered reactions from Ghanaians

President John Dramani Mahama had an encounter with the former president, Nana Akufo-Addo, at the launch of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) 50th anniversary celebration event in Accra on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

The event marked the beginning of a series of activities to mark the golden jubilee celebration of regional cooperation, unity, and socio-economic development across West Africa.

Heads of state and government representatives from member countries, along with ECOWAS officials and invited dignitaries, were in attendance at the launch event.

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo, Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, and prominent members of President Mahama's cabinet, including Minister of Defence Edward Kofi Omane Boamah and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, were also present at the event.

Following the conclusion of the ECOWAS 50th anniversary celebration launch, President John Dramani Mahama was approached by the former president as he made his exit from the event at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The two distinguished political leaders shared a friendly handshake and posed for photos before President John Mahama was escorted out of the building by his security and other associates.

President Mahama and his predecessor, Akufo-Addo's encounter at the ECOWAS 50th anniversary celebration launch marked their second meeting in recent days after the two spent time together during the Easter celebrations in Kwahu in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The President and other top political officials travelled to Kwahu for the Kwahu Business Forum, an event aimed at fostering economic growth and supporting Ghanaian entrepreneurs.

Below is the video of President John Mahama and Akufo-Addo reuniting at the ECOWAS 50th anniversary launch:

Mahama and Akufo-Addo's reunion stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

asati2013 commented:

"This further exposes the immaturity of Nana Addo when he was in power and ignored Mahama on many occasions."

kofikwakye_ said:

"The dream is big. We will get there."

Ghanaboy007 wrote:

"That short man of a disgrace should be nowhere near the presidency or any state function."

JefferyAnkamah commented:

"Great to see both former presidents showing up for something bigger than politics. ECOWAS has come a long way. 50 years of trying to bring West Africa together. Still a lot of work ahead, but moments like this give hope."

