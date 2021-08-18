Golden Boy: Kidi celebrates birthday today with stunning photos; fans react
Award-winning Ghanaian musician Kidi is a year older today, August 18, 2021
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
The Say Cheese hitmaker took to social media to share some photos of himself to mark the day
Kidi is noted for thrilling fans with his many hit songs and family videos with his son Zane
Ghanaian musician Dennis Dwamena famed as Kidi is a year older today, August 18 and has taken to social media to celebrate himself over the occasion.
In new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Enjoyment hitmaker took to his official Instagram
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
Source: Yen