Farida Mahama, the daughter of President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama, turned many heads upon attending her father's inauguration

She rocked a stylish kente dress, ponytail frontal lace wig, neatly done makeup, gold shoes and a gold Dolce Gabbana bag worth GH₵21,979.10

Many people talked about how beautiful she looked in the photos she shared on her Instagram page

Farida Mahama, the daughter of President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama, caught the attention of many Ghanaians with her stylish kente dress and expensive bag, at her father's inauguration on Janaury 7, 2025, at the Black Star Square.

President Mahama's daughter, Farida Mahama, shares beautiful photos from her father's inauguration. Image Credit: @fari_maha8 and @officialjdmahama

Farida Mahama's bag and kente dress

Farida Mahama took to her official Instagram page to share beautiful memories she captured at her father's inauguration and the swearing-in of the first female vice-president, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

In the photos she shared, she rocked a beautiful green-themed kente dress that accentuated her fine figure. Her makeup was perfectly done, as it highlighted her beautiful facial features.

The founder of the charity foundation Serenity Community Club wore a beautiful frontal lace wig, parted in the middle and styled into a ponytail.

She accessorised her look by carrying a gold Dolce Gabbana Medium Devotion Bag in Laminated Crocodile Print, which cost 1450€, or GH₵21,979.10 per the current exchange rate on Google.

The only daughter of President Mahama posed with one of her father's cars, which she sat in to attend the inauguration.

In the caption of her Instagram post, she acknowledged that she was highly favoured and concluded her message by adding a white emoji.

"Highly favored 🤍."

Farida Mahama photos

Reactions to Farida Mahama's inauguration photos

Many people in the comment section admired Farida's beauty as they complimented her in the comment section of her Instagram post.

Others praised her by referring to her as the First Princess, the President's daughter, and other names.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Farida's photos:

aseye.ee7 said:

"I love you so much @fari_maha8."

the.real_chiieef said:

"I think I have to unfollow this lady cos she dey scatter ma brain😂."

teenhub.africa said:

"First princess 👸 of the land 😍."

extra_ordinary_lady81 said:

"The president daughter 😍😍🔥🔥."

aseye.ee7 said:

"I really admire this lady so much 😭😭😭."

kpatsar said:

"❤️The one and only Miss.Mahama."

de_poundzz said:

"Girllll you Ate this outfit up!!!!!!! Looking soo fine ❤️."

Peeps blast Wontumi TV for not airing Mahama's inauguration

YEN.com.gh reported that Wontumi TV, the broadcasting unit owned by the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Chairman Wontumi, was the talk of the town for the station's failure in airing President John Mahama's inauguration.

The inauguration was held at the Black Star Square on January 7, 2025, and was attended by many prominent figures from various sectors, presidents and country representatives from Africa and abroad.

One thing about the events of the inauguration was when many Ghanaians noticed that WOntumi TV was not airing the inauguration. They took to their various social media pages to share videos of the TV station airing music videos and commercials while the inauguration was going on

