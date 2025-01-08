Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak have announced the transfer of winger Saani Isshak Mohammed

The Rainbow Club confirmed the sale of the 18-year-old on Wednesday, January 8, to Danish side AC Horsens

In the 13 appearances Saani made in the GPL for Hearts, the youngster mustered two assists

Accra Hearts of Oak has confirmed the transfer of rising star Saani Isshak Mohammed to Danish side AC Horsens, marking a significant milestone in the teenager's promising career.

The announcement was made via the club’s official social media platforms, where the Phobians expressed their pride in Saani’s development and gratitude for his contributions.

Saani Mohammed has been transferred to Danish second-tier side AC Horsens, Accra Hearts of Oak has confirmed. Photo credit: @JRPhotolovesport/X.

What did Hearts say after Saani's transfer to Denmark?

A heartfelt statement on X (formerly Twitter) read:

“Thank you, Saani Mohammed! We announce the transfer of Saani Mohammed to AC Horsens.

"Your contributions have been invaluable, and we’re proud to have been part of your development. Wishing you the very best in your new chapter!”

While the club stopped short of revealing details about the deal, the sentiment reflected their belief in the winger’s potential to succeed at the next level.

Saani Mohammed's stellar rise with Hearts

Saani’s journey with the Rainbow Club began before the ongoing season when he joined from Soccer 4 Souls FC, a second-division side.

Despite limited opportunities, the 18-year-old impressed with standout performances. According to Transfemarkt, he made 13 appearances in the Ghana Premier League.

In the over 1000 minutes played for Hearts, Isshak Mohammed is fondly remembered for his two exquisite assists in the away victory over Young Apostles, which showcased his creativity and composure under pressure.

Saani's move to AC Horsens

His move to AC Horsens offers a chance to test his abilities in the Danish NordicBet Liga, where the team currently sits fourth with 31 points after the first phase of the campaign.

At the CASA Arena, Mohammed will aim to adapt quickly and win over supporters as he transitions to European football.

Hearts of Oak’s next steps after Saani

Saani’s departure creates a gap in Hearts’ attacking setup, one that head coach Aboubakar Ouattara will need to address during the ongoing January transfer window.

Reports suggest the club is eyeing Seth Osei, a versatile former Ashgold playmaker who has long been linked with a move to the capital.

Osei’s ability to operate on the flanks could make him an ideal replacement for the outgoing winger.

Upcoming fixtures

As the team navigates the transition, they prepare for key encounters.

Ghanafa.org reports that on January 12, the Phobians will host lower-tier side Home Stars in the MTN FA Cup.

A week later, they face reigning Ghana Premier League champions Samartex at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena, a match that promises to test their resolve.

Former Ghana star set to join Hearts of Oak

In a transfer-related story, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana star Mubarak Wakaso is set to sign with Hearts of Oak.

The seasoned midfielder, who spent a significant portion of his career in Spain, is poised to agree to a short-term contract with the former African champions.

