GuiltyBeatz: Ghanaian Music Producer Celebrates 4 Nominations At The 67th Grammy Awards
- Ghanaian music producer Roland Banful, aka GuiltyBeatz, is celebrating four Grammy nominations
- GuiltyBeatz worked with the likes of Tems and Kehlani in the past year, earning him nominations
- GuiltyBeatz was part of the production team for Beyonce's "Renaissance" album, which won four awards at the 65th Grammy Awards
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About YEN.com.gh!
Ghanaian music producer Roland Banful, aka GuiltyBeatz, has celebrated four Grammy nominations for projects he worked on in the past year.
GuiltyBeatz has worked with the likes of Tems and Kehlani over the past year.
In a Twitter post, GuiltyBeatz shared that he received nominations for Best Global Music Album, Best African Music Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best Progressive R&B Album.
He captioned his post, "4 MORE NOMINATIONS, ALL GLORY TO GOD!!"
John Dumelo replaces faulty streetlights in the Airport Residential Area, video trends as peeps hail him
GuiltyBeatz was part of the production team for Beyonce's "Renaissance" album, which won four awards at the 65th Grammy Awards.
He was also a nominee in the Album of the Year category at the 2023 Grammys for producing the song "Move" on the same album.
Stonebwoy brush with Grammys
Stonebwoy recently welcomed the Grammy article about his Up and Runnin6 album as a significant achievement.
The BHIM Nation leader appeared in an interview with the Grammy Awards, where he provided insight into the new music project.
The dancehall musician stated that the recognition was a testimony that his brand was worth being dealt with.
Stonebwoy said that features on international platforms were integral in the effort to promote Ghanaian music.
SAFA album hits 30 million streams
YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale revealed on social media that his recently released SAFA album had surpassed over 30 million streams.
The dancehall musician expressed excitement at the rapid success of the body of work in about two months.
Shatta Wale also applauded his SM fanbase for contributing to the achievement and providing him with the numbers on digital streaming platforms.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.