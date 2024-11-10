Ghanaian music producer Roland Banful, aka GuiltyBeatz, is celebrating four Grammy nominations

Ghanaian music producer Roland Banful, aka GuiltyBeatz, has celebrated four Grammy nominations for projects he worked on in the past year.

GuiltyBeatz has worked with the likes of Tems and Kehlani over the past year.

In a Twitter post, GuiltyBeatz shared that he received nominations for Best Global Music Album, Best African Music Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best Progressive R&B Album.

He captioned his post, "4 MORE NOMINATIONS, ALL GLORY TO GOD!!"

GuiltyBeatz was part of the production team for Beyonce's "Renaissance" album, which won four awards at the 65th Grammy Awards.

He was also a nominee in the Album of the Year category at the 2023 Grammys for producing the song "Move" on the same album.

Stonebwoy brush with Grammys

Stonebwoy recently welcomed the Grammy article about his Up and Runnin6 album as a significant achievement.

The BHIM Nation leader appeared in an interview with the Grammy Awards, where he provided insight into the new music project.

The dancehall musician stated that the recognition was a testimony that his brand was worth being dealt with.

Stonebwoy said that features on international platforms were integral in the effort to promote Ghanaian music.

SAFA album hits 30 million streams

YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale revealed on social media that his recently released SAFA album had surpassed over 30 million streams.

The dancehall musician expressed excitement at the rapid success of the body of work in about two months.

Shatta Wale also applauded his SM fanbase for contributing to the achievement and providing him with the numbers on digital streaming platforms.

Source: YEN.com.gh