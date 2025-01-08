A video of a Ghanaian woman praising former president Akufo-Addo is trending on social media

In the video, the woman, based in the Eastern Region, expressed gratitude to the former president for introducing the Free SHS policy

She said two of her children and five others from her house have benefited from the police, which enabled them to enrol in secondary school for free

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian woman has shown appreciation to the former president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, for his contribution to the country's growth.

The woman, unidentified, who hails from Kwaku-Mpraeso in the Eastern Region of Ghana, paid glowing tribute to the former Ghanaian president.

A woman presents a crate of eggs to Akufo-Addo and appreciates him for introducing free SHS. Photo credit: @nakufoaddo/IG & @minipa24/TikTok.

Source: Instagram

In a trending TikTok, the unidentified woman expressed a desire to meet the former president.

She also showed a crate of eggs she intends to present to Akufo-Addo as a gift to celebrate his retirement from public office., having served two terms as president of Ghana.

"I really appreciate everything you did for Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo. I pray I meet you one day and give you some eggs because you've done a great job for the nation," she stated in the caption of the video.

"Governing a country is not easy. You have endured so many insults and criticism from some Ghanaians, but you did your best regardless and I appreciate you," he added.

The Kwaku-Mpraeso-based woman also thanked former president Akufo-Addo for introducing the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, which two of her children benefited from.

"My two of my children enrolled at the Mampong Presec and I didn't pay anything. Five other children from my house have also benefited from the Free SHS policy and we are grateful," she said.

The woman's video goes viral

The video of the Ghanaian woman has gone viral on social media, attracting significant engagement on TikTok.

As of the time of drafting this report, the video had clocked 15.2K likes and more than 1.4k comments in 23 hours.

@Sophia Amoateng said:

"People are crying not cos Npp lost an election but Nana Addo no more the president of Ghana."

@Agyeman also said:

"I have never been ok after the elections but I know, I will overcome. Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo, God bless u."

@Eva Haffar commented:

"Some people are really grateful and know how to appreciate, thank you too, mama, for the love. NPP forever."

@Stephen Agyei also commented:

"I cry today may God bless Nana Addo and Bawumia Ghana always remember you."

@otf timmy wrote:

"We all say Ayikoo to him we really love him and we will still remember his good works well done ex-President."

Mahama praises Akufo-Addo

Meanwhile,YEN.com.gh reported earlier that President John Dramani Mahama paid tribute to his successor, Akufo-Addo for their friendship over the years.

He described the Ghanaian president as a worthy opponent, who gave him a good ride for his money in their many political battles.

President Mahama made these remarks while delivering his inaugural address at his swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh