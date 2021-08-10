Kuami Eugene has vented his anger on Ghanaian bloggers following reports that only 13 people met him in Oda

He said sorrow will never leave the homes of the bloggers for spreading such a lie about him

His comments have earned him massive criticisms as some Ghanaians have chided him for speaking in that manner

Ghanaian rockstar, Kuami Eugene, has angrily cursed bloggers and other spreaders of news that he was met with only 13 people when he visited his hometown, Oda.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kuami Eugene shared a video of his performance in the town with a massive crowd cheering him up.

He wrote that over 20,000 people came around to see him perform on stage, and in the video, it is witnessed how the security guys had a tough time trying to control the crowd.

The musician indicated in the caption that he did not go to Oda to play, and added that those spreading the lie about him would have sorrows never leaving their homes.

Many people have chided the Rockstar for his post.

Kwaku, for instance, said he is immature and that Kuami Eugene should know when to ignore certain things:

Theo also cried and described Kuami Eugene’s post as one that is below maturity and respect. He wondered why the musician would use emotions to destroy a brand that has taken him years to build:

Destiny also criticised Kuami Eugene:

Miss Gbedi, however, jumped to Kuami Eugene’s defense:

Director also wrote in the Akan language that Kuami Eugene needs to be civilised:

Oxlade wrote that the musician should learn from his colleague KiDi on how to handle trolls:

Araba called Kuami Eugene a liar:

Kuami Eugene lookalike

In a related development, a video of a young man who looks so much like Ghanaian singer, Kuami Eugene, surfaced on the internet.

He was spotted standing on the shoulders of the streets busily chewing roasted corn.

From his demeanour, it seems the young man was not aware that he was being recorded as he kept looking away unconcerned.

Some people said they needed to take a second and third look at the video to be sure it was not Kuami Eugene.

