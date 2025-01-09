Vinicius Junior has been spotted with a stunning Jacob & Co Opera Godfather watch to his watch collection

This luxurious timepiece is a tribute to the iconic The Godfather film and even plays the movie’s famous theme song

Crafted from 18-karat rose gold, the case measures 49mm in diameter, making it a bold and impressive accessory

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has added a rare and luxurious piece to his collection—the Jacob & Co Opera Godfather watch, a masterpiece inspired by the iconic film The Godfather.

Priced at nearly €500,000, this exclusive timepiece is one of only 50 in existence, making it a true collector's item.

Vinicius Junior Flaunts €500,000 Jacob & Co Opera Godfather Watch

Crafted in rose gold and adorned with diamonds, the watch is a tribute to the cinematic classic, featuring visual and symbolic elements from the film.

Its 49mm case is intricately designed, showcasing the essence of The Godfather.

The timepiece also plays the movie’s famous theme, adding a unique touch to its artistry.

Vinicius proudly showed off the watch while posing with his individual trophies from the past year, highlighting his achievements both on and off the pitch.

The stunning accessory not only reflects his personal taste but also cements his status as a global football icon with an eye for luxury.

Inside the Jacob & Co Opera Godfather watch

The Jacob & Co Opera Godfather watch is a masterpiece of horological engineering, with its hefty price tag justified by its intricate movement, unique functions, and meticulous craftsmanship.

Additionally, its affiliation with The Godfather movie adds a layer of exclusivity and cultural significance.

Jacob & Co. founder Jacob Arabo's connection to The Godfather runs deep—it was the first movie he watched upon arriving in the United States from Uzbekistan at the age of 14 in 1979.

In a nod to this iconic film, Jacob & Co. organized an exclusive event two years ago, inviting journalists and top clients to tour the movie's filming locations in Sicily.

The watch itself is a marvel, featuring Godfather elements such as a miniature sculpture of Don Vito Corleone, complete with a red rose in his lapel.

It also includes a musical mechanism that plays the movie's legendary theme song at the press of a button. Beyond its cinematic homage, the watch boasts a triple-axis tourbillon, with its rotating axes displaying different elements beneath the domed crystal.

