US rapper Eminem is one of the cast members in 50 Cent's new drama show titled Black Mafia Family

The award-winning musician will portray the role of White Boy Rick who got parole at the age of 50 after being sentenced to life imprisonment at 17

50 Cent shared that he is honoured to have his friend and music peer playing a role in his new show

50 Cent has cast his friend and music peer in his upcoming TV drama, Black Mafia Family, or BMF.

The rapper will portray the character of White Boy Rick in one episode of 50's new show, according to reports. White Boy Rick was a gang member back in the days and was arrested at the age of 17 for being in possession of cocaine. He was given parole in June 2020 at the age of 50.

Eminem has been cast in 50 Cent's new show 'Black Mafia Family'. Image: @eminem, @50cent

Complex reports that 50 Cent said in a statement that he was honoured to have his friend Eminem supporting his new show. 50 also took to Twitter on Tuesday, 17 August to share that he is bringing out industry heavyweights for the Starz's new drama series. The superstar posted:

"Oh yeah I’m bringing the big dogs out, I couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend @eminem. Got him to play White Boy Rick in BMF, this sh*t is out of here."

Tweeps took to social media to share their thoughts on Eminem getting a role in the show. Check out some of the comments below:

@way2bored4dis said:

"I smell another Oscar!"

@Janis1stBorn wrote:

"Very interesting to see him play a character other than himself."

@RasaqFeranmi commented:

"Can't wait really!!!"

@SG9874MzLLC added:

"Makes perfect sense."

