Vice President of Ghana Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has fallen gravely ill and is seeking medical attention at the University of Ghana Medical centre

According to a communication from the presidency, Her Excellency fell suddenly ill on Saturday, March 29, 2025, after work on Friday, March 28, 2025

According to the communication, the Vice President would need further medical attention overseas, and the situation has saddened many Ghanaians

Ghana’s Vice President, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has been hospitalised after falling seriously ill.

A statement from the presidency confirmed that she was admitted to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

The statement explained that she became unwell after work on Friday, March 28, and required immediate medical attention. Doctors have since recommended that she seek further treatment abroad.

Her illness has sparked concern across the country, with many Ghanaians expressing their support and wishing her a speedy recovery. The presidency assured the public that she is receiving the best care possible. The communique read:

"The Vice President, Her Excellency Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, received treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on Saturday due to a sudden illness that occurred after work on Friday, March 28, 2025. Based on expert medical opinion, she will be seeking further care abroad We wish the Vice President a speedy recovery."

Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang made history earlier this year when she became Ghana’s first female Vice President. She was sworn in on January 7, 2025, at Independence Square in Accra. The Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, administered the oath of office.

She was elected alongside President John Dramani Mahama in the December 2024 general elections, which saw the National Democratic Congress (NDC) return to power. Mahama, who previously served as President from 2012 to 2017, won his second term after losing in 2016 and 2020.

As Vice President, Opoku-Agyemang has been expected to lead key initiatives in education, gender equality, and youth development. Her background as an academic and former Minister of Education made her a key figure in shaping national policy. The entire country has thrown their support behind the Vice President and her family in this tough period.

Naana Jane feasts with Muslim women

The Vice President showed how kind she was when she joined Muslim women during the Ramadan period and was spotted humbly sharing food among them.

YEN.com.gh reported that Vice Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang rocked a hijab as she shared the food amongst the individuals present.

She engaged in hearty conversations with the Muslim women and wore a broad smile on her face as she engaged them.

