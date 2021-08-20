Stephen Wiltshire, an autistic artist shocked the world in 2009 when he drew New York City skyline from memory after 20 minutes helicopter ride

The man's talent is awe-inspiring and many social media users have noted that Stephen has a photographic memory

Autistic people usually exhibit some amazing talents that make people wonder how they are able to have such incredible gifts

An American autistic artist, Stephen Wiltshire, drew an 18ft picture of New York City skyline from memory after just 20 minutes in a helicopter gazing at the panorama.

Daily Mail reports that the picture was drawn at Brooklyn’s prestigious Pratt Institute with details of every building.

Stephen Wiltshire's talent is awe-inspiring. Photo credit: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

In the beautiful work of art, landmarks including the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building could be seen towering above smaller buildings.

The artiste was diagnosed with autism at an early age and his talent emerged as a way of expressing himself.

Stephen created a series of 26 coded pictures to help him speak, all of which corresponded to a letter in the alphabet.

Taking to social media to celebrate Stephen, @blackfolksrock on Instagram said it is convinced that autism is a fancy word for superhero.

It captioned the artist's photos:

"I’m Convinced Autism Is A Fancy Word For Superhero!"

Social media reacts

Social media users were impressed with the artist's talent and they soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

@the_baylee_agency_nsa said:

"Superhero and Genius."

@donteizking247 commented:

"Goddamn....he got talent is an understatement."

@marymantz22 wrote:

"It should be called The Brilliance Gift."

@dapurbane said:

"Can we point out he has a photographic memory! Less than 2% of the world's population has a photographic memory!"

@sexxy_gyal5858 commented:

"I find people or children that have autism are more intelligent than you could ever imagine I have a little nephew and at two years old he could spell and say my name and carry out a full-blown conversation with me better than most adults he is a gift from God."

