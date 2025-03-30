GHOne TV personality Serwaa Amihere's younger sister looked spectacular in a kente gown for her latest photoshoot

Ghanaian designer Shapes By Nelson has won the attention of Ghanaian women planning their weddings in 2025 with this stylish gown

Some social media users have applauded the glam team and the celebrity model Maame Gyamfua Yeboah for always inspiring them with her looks

Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur Maame Gyamfua Yeboah has made headlines by collaborating with a renowned Ghanaian clothing brand for a striking burial photoshoot.

Famous for modeling for top fashion brands, Maame Gyamfua Yebaoh showcased her skill and flair after rising to fame.

Serwaa Amihere's sister Maame Gyamfua Yeboah slays in a kente gown. Photo credit: @mamiohmyhair.

Sister Amihere's younger sister showcased her flawless complexion in the meticulously crafted gown, which featured a beautifully designed tulle accent around the waistline, helping it stand out amidst the plethora of kente styles currently making waves on Instagram.

Additionally, the creative team incorporated a vibrant and trendy kente fabric, which allowed for a detachable train that can effortlessly transition the gown from a wedding setting to glamorous red carpet events.

As expected, Maame Gyamfua exuded elegance in a glamorous side-parted gown that cascaded gracefully over her shoulders, striking poses reminiscent of a professional supermodel during the bridal photoshoot.

She was radiant in heavy makeup, highlighting her features with perfectly shaped eyebrows and a bold red lipstick that beautifully enhanced her natural beauty.

Accessorising her breathtaking look, the talented hairstylist adorned herself with luxurious Chanel earrings, adding a touch of glamour that perfectly complemented her attire.

Maame Gyamfua slays in stylish gown

Some social media users have commented on Maame Gyamfua Yeboah's beautiful kente gown and hairstyle. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

persy_glamz stated:

You ateeeeeee 😍😍😍😍😍. Eiishh this is breathtaking....too much sauce."

piel_couture stated:

"Woooooosh wasn’t expecting less you ate it bro."

gigi.mugler stated

"Masterpiece indeed!! 😍😍wow."

The video of Maame Gyamfua Yeboah's kente gown is below:

Maame Gyamfua Yeboah rocks a stylish dress

Maame Gyamfua showcased her fashion prowess by presenting stylish outfits from her clothing line that resonated with corporate women.

Flaunting her voluptuous figure, she sported a trendy peplum blazer paired with a matching pencil skirt, exuding confidence and sophistication.

Her long, lustrous, and colorful side-parted hairstyle cascaded down to her waist, creating an impressive visual as she posed for the cameras.

Not only did Maame Gyamfua inspire her fans with her outfit choices, but she also completed her look with a chic white designer handbag and elegant black stilettos, proving that style and elegance go hand in hand.

Check out the photos below:

Maame Gyamfua gives a talk in Paris

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Maame Gyamfua Yeboah, one of the speakers at the 2025 Women of Valour conference in Paris.

The co-founder of Oh My Hair beauty salon looked effortlessly chic in a stylish two-piece ensemble by a rising Ghanaian designer.

Some social media users have commented on Maame Gyamfua Yeboah's outfit and hairstyle at the international event.

