Serwaa Amihere's Sister Looks Regal In A Burgundy Corseted Kente Gown Desigened With Crystals
- GHOne TV personality Serwaa Amihere's younger sister looked spectacular in a kente gown for her latest photoshoot
- Ghanaian designer Shapes By Nelson has won the attention of Ghanaian women planning their weddings in 2025 with this stylish gown
- Some social media users have applauded the glam team and the celebrity model Maame Gyamfua Yeboah for always inspiring them with her looks
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur Maame Gyamfua Yeboah has made headlines by collaborating with a renowned Ghanaian clothing brand for a striking burial photoshoot.
Famous for modeling for top fashion brands, Maame Gyamfua Yebaoh showcased her skill and flair after rising to fame.
Sister Amihere's younger sister showcased her flawless complexion in the meticulously crafted gown, which featured a beautifully designed tulle accent around the waistline, helping it stand out amidst the plethora of kente styles currently making waves on Instagram.
Additionally, the creative team incorporated a vibrant and trendy kente fabric, which allowed for a detachable train that can effortlessly transition the gown from a wedding setting to glamorous red carpet events.
As expected, Maame Gyamfua exuded elegance in a glamorous side-parted gown that cascaded gracefully over her shoulders, striking poses reminiscent of a professional supermodel during the bridal photoshoot.
She was radiant in heavy makeup, highlighting her features with perfectly shaped eyebrows and a bold red lipstick that beautifully enhanced her natural beauty.
Accessorising her breathtaking look, the talented hairstylist adorned herself with luxurious Chanel earrings, adding a touch of glamour that perfectly complemented her attire.
Maame Gyamfua slays in stylish gown
Some social media users have commented on Maame Gyamfua Yeboah's beautiful kente gown and hairstyle. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
persy_glamz stated:
You ateeeeeee 😍😍😍😍😍. Eiishh this is breathtaking....too much sauce."
piel_couture stated:
"Woooooosh wasn’t expecting less you ate it bro."
gigi.mugler stated
"Masterpiece indeed!! 😍😍wow."
The video of Maame Gyamfua Yeboah's kente gown is below:
Maame Gyamfua Yeboah rocks a stylish dress
Maame Gyamfua showcased her fashion prowess by presenting stylish outfits from her clothing line that resonated with corporate women.
Flaunting her voluptuous figure, she sported a trendy peplum blazer paired with a matching pencil skirt, exuding confidence and sophistication.
Her long, lustrous, and colorful side-parted hairstyle cascaded down to her waist, creating an impressive visual as she posed for the cameras.
Not only did Maame Gyamfua inspire her fans with her outfit choices, but she also completed her look with a chic white designer handbag and elegant black stilettos, proving that style and elegance go hand in hand.
Check out the photos below:
Maame Gyamfua gives a talk in Paris
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Maame Gyamfua Yeboah, one of the speakers at the 2025 Women of Valour conference in Paris.
The co-founder of Oh My Hair beauty salon looked effortlessly chic in a stylish two-piece ensemble by a rising Ghanaian designer.
Benedicta Gafah looks charming in a black gown designed with pearls at Richard Armah Quaye's birthday party
Some social media users have commented on Maame Gyamfua Yeboah's outfit and hairstyle at the international event.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She started for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She has completed Google News Intiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh