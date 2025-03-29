Kylian Mbappe has matched Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally of 33 goals in his first season at Real Madrid

The French forward has hit the ground running, proving to be a dominant force in front of goal

With plenty of games left in the season, Mbappe has a strong chance of surpassing Ronaldo’s debut record

Kylian Mbappe has equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's haul of 33 goals in his debut Real Madrid season.

The 26-year-old scored twice for Los Blancos in their 3-2 comeback win over Leganes at the Bernabeu on Saturday night.

As a result, Real have went level on points with Barcelona at the top of LaLiga - though the Blaugrana boast a better goal difference as well as having a game in hand.

But it was Mbappe who has kept Real's dreams of retaining their LaLiga title alive following another dazzling display.

The Frenchman broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute from the penalty spot following a cheeky Panenka down the middle of the goal.

Two goals in the space of seven minutes before the break from the visitors turned the game on its head with Real looking in danger of losing their first league match on home soil since October.

Jude Bellingham then hauled the hosts level with his 12th goal of the campaign two minutes into the second half, and from then on, only one team looked like grabbing all three points.

And it was who else, but Mbappe, as he found the back of the net in the 76th minute with a stunning strike from range.

Mbappe equals Ronaldo's goal tally in first season

Standing behind a free-kick 20 yards out from goal, Mbappe played a quick one-two with left-back Fran Garcia before gloriously curling the ball into the bottom right corner.

While the goal doesn't mark Mbappe's first free-kick goal of his career, it was his 33rd in all competitions for Real since arriving on a free transfer last summer.

In doing so, he has written himself into the club's record books - equalling the tally set by Ronaldo [in 2009/10] and Ruud van Nistelrooy [in 2006/07].

Mbappe achieved the feat in his 45th outing for Real - ten more matches than it took Ronaldo.

Though Mbappe has beaten Van Nistelrooy's record by two games.

Can Mbappe break Zamorano's record?

Only Chilean legend Ivan Zamorano has banged in more goals than Mbappe for Real in their debut season.

The 58-year-old found the back of the net a whopping 37 times from 45 appearances after signing from Sevilla in 1992.

But Mbappe seems destined to not only break that record haul, but smash it before the campaign is finished.

Real still have nine matches to go in LaLiga, while they also have Champions League, Copa del Rey and FIFA Club World Cup matches to look forward to.

