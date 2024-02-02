Who is Gina Capitani? Everything you need to know about Theo Von's mom

If you are a fan of comedy, you are most likely familiar with Theo Von's name. Born Theodor Capitani von Kurnatowski III, the entertainer has made a name for himself as one of the top stand-up comedians in the game. The star was born and raised by Gina Capitani, whom many would love to learn more about.

Gina Capitani, Theo Von's mom, has generated a lot of interest from the public due to her status as a celebrity mom. Her son has always talked about her mom's influence on his comedic journey and ultimate success.

Gina Capitani's profile summary

Full name Gina Capitani Gender Female Date of birth 9 July 1948 Age 75 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Wyoming, Illinois, USA Current residence Tuscon, Arizona, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Former spouse Roland Von Kurnatowski Sr. Children Four Profession Courier driver

Who is Gina Capitani?

Gina Capitani is famous for being the mother of American stand-up comedian Theo Von. She was born on 9 July 1948 in Wyoming, Illinois, USA. What is Gina Capitani's age? She is 75 years old as of January 2024, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

What is Gina Capitani's nationality? Gina is an American citizen, having been born and raised in the USA. However, she is of Irish-Italian descent.

Career

According to an interview on Theo Von's YouTube channel in October 2023, Theo disclosed to his guest Sexyy Red that his mom works for Amazon as a delivery person. He also revealed that she used to deliver newspapers when Theo was young. Theo said:

Yeah, my mom still drives for Amazon. She does like deliveries, you know. She used to deliver newspapers when I was young, and she would throw them, and one of her arms was so big.

Gina Capitani's spouse

Gina Capitani's spouse, Theo Von's dad, was known as Roland Von Kurnatowski Sr. He was a mahogany farmer in his native Nicaragua before emigrating to the United States in 1922. Roland died of cancer in 1996.

According to his obituary on Find a Grave, Roland was born on 29 November 1912 in Bluefields, Nicaragua, and died on 18 August 1996 at the age of 83.

However, per the obituary, Roland married Ruth Joan Barlow Von Kurnatowski from 1921 to 1993. There is no mention of Gina Capitani as his wife; therefore, their relationship status is not known.

Gina Capitani's children

Gina has four kids: two sons and two daughters. Her eldest son is called Zefferino 'Zeff' von Kurnatowski, a successful real estate agent.

Gina's second-born child is Theodor Capitani von Kurnatowski III, also known as Theo Von. He is a podcast host, stand-up comedian, actor, and former reality television personality. Theo was born in Covington, Louisiana.

The third born is Whittier Capitani von Kurnatowski. Little is known about her, except that she lives in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and is a country music lover.

Gina's youngest child, Rolanda "Ro" Capitani Von Kurnatowski, is an ER nurse. She lives in Louisiana with her three daughters. Rolanda was born with a liver condition. She eventually underwent a liver transplant.

How old were Theo Von's parents when he was born?

Theo Von was born on 19 March 1980 when his mother was 31 years old, and his father was 67 years old. Von admitted that he often judged his father for having him so old, something he has regretted since his death.

Growing up, Theo did not have a good relationship with his parents, resulting in him legally emancipating himself from his parents' care at 14.

How did Theo Von get famous?

Theo began his career while still in school at the Louisiana State University. He was nineteen when the reality TV show Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour recruited him in 2000. In 2006, he decided to pursue stand-up comedy before winning the top spot on Last Comic Standing.

Von also started the This Past Weekend podcast show in 2016, which became a huge success.

FAQs

Who is Gina Capitani? She is famous for being the mother of famous American comedian and actor Theo Von. How old is Gina Capitani? She is 75 years old (as of January 2024), having been born on 9 July 1948. What is Gina Capitani's nationality? She is an American citizen. What is Theo Von's mother's ethnicity? She is of Irish-Italian descent. What was the age difference between Gina and her husband, Roland? The couple had an age difference of 36 years. How old was Theo Von when his father died? His father died in 1996 when Theo was 16 years old.

Gina Capitani has generated interest from the public due to her status as comedian Theo Von's mom. Despite the fame, she prefers to live a private life away from the media.

