Member of parliament for Ayawaso West Wougun, John Dumelo's beautiful wife has a high fashion sense

Ghanaian lawyer Gifty Dumelo wore a stylish ensemble to inspire women at the Methodist Church Diocese Women’s Fellowship 2025

Some social media users have commented on Gifty Dumelo's flawless look and hairstyle on Instagram

Ghanaian lawyer Gifty Dumelo has become a role model for the youth and some even some elderly people regarding her stylish looks and religious beliefs.

John Dumelo's gorgeous wife was invited to give a talk at the Methodist Church Diocese Women’s Fellowship 2025 Annual Rally on the theme: Discipleship: Growing into Christian Maturity.

John Dumelo's wife looks gorgeous in an African print dress. Photo credit: @missgeeonly.

Gifty Dumelo looked exquisite in a custom-made long-sleeve African print ensemble that flaunted her curves at the church event.

The style influencer wore flawless makeup, perfectly defined eyebrows, medium-length eyelashes and glossy lipstick to enhance her natural beauty.

The mother of two wore a coloured frontal lace bob hairstyle that matched perfectly with her stylish outfit.

For the church event, she covered her expensive hairstyle with a blue scarf as she mounted the stage to share her thoughts on the theme.

Gifty Dumelo slays in an African print dress

Some social media users have commented on Gifty Dumelo's stylish outfit. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

naima_abdulai

"Thank you, Hon. First Lady , Your presence and valuable contributions made Saturdays event a resounding success 🙌. God bless your kind heart. Ayawaso West Wuogon is blessed to have you as our first lady."

emefffa

"All round ❤️❤️❤️. Mrs Dumelo papabi. Wo ye gigimmm 🙌🏼."

liz_majesty stated:

"Everything is giving ❤️❤️❤."

rami_t__ stated:

"What a gorgeous woman 😍😍 Mrs honourable 😂😂❤️❤️."

maameafua18

"Indeed John Dumelo got himself a wife😍😍 so elegant."

Nanaekua200 stated:

"First lady fits you paaa ooo❤️❤️❤️."

sandy_pes

"Mama gee for a reason 😍."

mamby25

"Awwww, well done."

Bradhams stated:

"Honorable’s Wife ✌️✌️✌️."

Gifty Dumelo rocks a black dress

John Dumelo's wife looked elegant in a black corseted flared dress to his ministering vetting.

The industrious woman stole the spotlight at the live broadcast event with her three-quarter sleeve outfit designed with purple lace.

She wore a black turban to cover her hair and showed off her frontal lace hairstyle as she stood behind her husband for the photoshoot.

The deputy minister for Food and Agriculture and member of parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogun looked dapper in a black two-piece outfit.

Check out the photos below:

Gifty Dumelo rocks a stylish kente gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian attorney Gifty Dumelo, who made a fashion statement on January 7, 2025, during the 2025 presidential inauguration.

In a classy kente outfit, the spouse of Ayawaso West Wuogun, the member of parliament for that state, looked gorgeous at the high-profile event.

On social media, several people have made comments on John Dumelo's wife's stunning attire and cosmetics at the well-known event.

