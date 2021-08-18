Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that rumours of a move away from Juventus are just talk and rumours.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner stated that he is resolute and focused on his work which has remained his guiding principle.

Manchester City was reportedly willing to offer the Portuguese captain a fee of £25million for his services.

Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed reports linking him to top clubs in Europe and described them as disrespectful to his person and career.

According to several reports linking the Portuguese Superstar away from Juventus for another top European club this summer, Goal.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain were understood to be interested in signing the 36-year-old who is still waxing strong in the final few years of his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo finally opens up about reports linking him to other clubs. Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images

On the other hand, Ronaldo's biggest rival Lionel Messi made the headlines in the past week after ending his 21-year journey with Barcelona to join the French giants.

And recent reports have stated that Manchester City are willing to land Ronaldo for a cut-price of £25million this summer.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner seemed to have had enough of the gossips about his future as he made a long post in his Instagram handle.

Ronaldo's response to rumours

"Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work. Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career. However, in view of everything that’s been said and written recently, I have to set out my position.

"There have been frequent news and stories associating me with a number of clubs in many different Leagues, with nobody ever being concerned about trying to find out the actual truth.

"I’m breaking my silence now to say that I can’t allow people to keep playing around with my name. I remain focused on my career and in my work, committed and prepared for all the challenges that I have to face. Everything else is just talk."

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo quashed exit rumours when he showed up for training at Juventus.

However, it seems that was not enough to stop the rumour trail so the Portugal striker has brought finality to the matter by releasing a statement to declare that he was not leaving Juve, at least not in the immediate future.

Rumours had linked Cristiano Ronaldo with a move to Paris Saint Germain, Man City, and Real Madrid.

