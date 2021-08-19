Jorginho approached Antonio Cassano about the debate on who deserved to win the Ballon d'Or award

The former Italy international was accosted by the Chelsea midfielder while spending his summer holiday

Jorginho has been tagged favourites after helping the Blues win the Champions League, winning Euro 2020 and the Super Cup

Jorginho met with Antonio Cassano for ruling him out of the Ballon d'Or race behind Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

The Italian legend was confronted by the Chelsea midfielder while on holiday but the was no malice in his approach to the former Real Madrid and AC Milan star.

Several ex-players have tipped Jorginho to win the crown after helping the Blues win the Champions League and Italy lift the European Championships and most recently the Super Cup.

Jorginho confronts Antonio Cassano who suggested he can not win Ballon d'Or ahead of Messi. Photo by Darren Walsh

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola was one of the legends that picked Jorginho for the coveted individual accolade.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Cassana told former Italy international Christian Vieiri on his Twitch Channel:

"Remember when I said any journalist who voted for Jorginho as Ballon d’Or should have his licence taken away?

"Well, I was in Formentera with my family and just as I sat down, I felt a touch.

"‘Antonio, you’re great!’ the voice says.

"I turn around to ask who he was, he took off his glasses and mask, and it was Jorginho!

"I told him, Jorgi, can you believe the scandal if they should give you the Ballon d’Or and not to Messi?

"He replied that he absolutely agreed with me, Messi should always win it."

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Chelsea legend John Terry has rather suggested N'Golo Kante should be the next winner of the Ballon d'Or award.

According to him, Kante is a top-class player and has been a great asset for the Chelsea Team.

Many football pundits and fans alike are tipping France International to win the coveted award.

However, Goal's Ballon d'Or 2021 Power Rankings places Kante in the 4th position behind, Jorginho, Robert Lewandowski, and Lionel Messi claiming the top spot.

YEN.com.gh also reported the mouthwatering breakdown of Lionel Messi's contract at PSG.

Messi is currently one of the most expensive players in the world earning around €481,000 (GHC3.4 million) a week.

Messi has won the Champions League four times amongst many trophies with Barcelona.

PSG fans have shown their excitement at the prospect the Argentine forward will add to their team.

Winning the champions league remains a key expectation of PSG fans and have shown their optimism of Messi helping them achieve that glory.

Source: Yen