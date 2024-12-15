Amad Diallo showed true sportsmanship moments after inspiring Manchester United to a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The derby began with City taking the lead through Josko Gvardiol’s header in the 36th minute.

Amad Diallo delivered a telling gesture moments after inspiring Man Unted to a win over Man City. Photo: Alex Livesey.

Controversy struck in the second half when United fans clamoured for a penalty after Rasmus Hojlund was bundled over by Ruben Dias, with referee Mike Dean’s decision leaving many confused.

However, moments later, United were awarded a penalty when Amad was fouled by Matheus Nunes. Bruno Fernandes calmly converted to level the score.

In the dying moments of the match, Amad produced a moment of brilliance, netting a stunning goal to secure the victory for the Red Devils.

After being substituted late in the game, the 22-year-old returned to the pitch at the final whistle, delivering a gesture that spoke volumes about his character.

Amad immediately approached Pep Guardiola to shake his hand before greeting every Manchester City player, demonstrating respect for his opponents.

Following his classy display, he joined the travelling United supporters in celebrating a memorable derby triumph.

Amad’s performance and humility continue to underline his growing reputation as both a star and a role model.

