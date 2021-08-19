A young man, Gafar Olatunde, has shown that a man's skill will always make a way for him

Olatunde came to the rescue of a ship crew whose vessel had been immobile due to faults and fixed its problems

After the man was able to fix the ship's issues in two weeks, he was introduced properly into the maritime sector

A young man, Gafar Olatunde, has taken to LinkedIn to narrate how his life progressed from someone who was trying to build electric gadgets with capacitors to a certified officer working on a ship.

Starting out, he used to combine resistors and transistors to make circuits. He was at a time able to construct a 500va inverter.

The man said that God helped him to fix the ship. Photo source: LinkedIn/Gafar Olatunde

I will reward you handsomely

Olatunde said his switch into the maritime industry started when a friend referred him to his boss who is a superintendent.

The first task he was given was to bring a large ship that has been grounded back to life. He said the boss told him:

“If you can bring this vessel back to operation, I will reward you handsomely.”

Olatunde said that when he saw what the man called a vessel, he was amazed by how large it was. He revealed that it would be the first time he would get on a ship.

It took him two weeks

When he told the chief engineer of the ship that it would take him some days to fix the ship, the man was in great disbelief.

In two weeks, the man was able to solve the ship’s synchronization issues and also served every part.

Olatunde started his maritme career

When he was about to leave the crew, the captain called Olatunde and explained to him the kind of lofty career he could have in the maritime industry with his skill set.

With those words, Olatunde went through the required formal training and became a certified electro-technical officer.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Washington Ebie said:

"Big Congratulations sir! You are unstoppable. Greater heights."

Razaq Longe said:

"If you studied Electrical electronics from an institution, you would have built inverters using MOSFET attached to a huge heat sink and multistage power amplifiers etc..."

Oluwajuwonlo Olubunmi said:

"Stories like this encourages the ones coming behind to be focused and never loose sight of the prize. I celebrate with you Gafar, more wins."

