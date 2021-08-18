A man, Mr. Ajuebor, has advised against travelling to Libya in a quest to migrate to Europe, saying the journey is hellish

A man identified as Mr. Ajuebor has narrated his horrible experience in Libya and advised people against embarking on an illegal journey.

Speaking with YEN.com.gh, the man said he sneaked into the North African country without his wife and baby with the intention of crossing to Europe.

The struggle

Mr. Ajuebor said he was a marketer before leaving Nigeria at the time of a recession. He told his wife that he would be travelling to another Nigerian state.

Getting to Libya was hellish for the man who said he at a point thought of digging the ground to hide because of the cold.

According to him, their camp was raided and they were not able to get on the Mediterranean Sea as they took them to the deportation camp.

Mr. Ajuebor was influenced by a woman

The man said a female who successfully travelled to Europe from Libya had informed him about her own experience and he felt he could achieve what a woman achieved.

According to him, he felt if the woman could do it, it wouldn't be hard for him to also do it.

He still wants to travel to Europe

The man, who spent N800k on the journey, said he still wants to travel to Europe but wouldn't go through illegal means.

He advised people against embarking on such a deadly journey, saying it is not a good place to travel to.

Many react

Rose Nubaridoo Noanyie said:

"Really? Can’t fathom why people still do this."

Ashinze Ifeanyi Kingsley commented:

"You no prepare yourself wella."

Oluchi Okeke wrote:

"I pity your wife and not you."

Ebere Nwakpa said:

"With all this horrible experiences people will still go."

In similar news, YEN.com.gh reported that a man simply identified as Festus has shared his horrible experience in Libya where he travelled by road.

Festus said he was told that his trip from Nigeria to Libya and then to Italy would only take one week but he almost died when he embarked on the journey if not for the intervention of God.

According to him, he was sold numerous times in Libya and had to call home twice for his family to raise money for his release.

