I am committed to ridding the country of corruption – Akufo-Addo reiterates

The fight against corruption has been something past and successive governments have really struggled with.

Despite the struggle to end the social canker, the situation seems to be the same with little change.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to the fight against corruption fight.

According to him, it is the priority of his government to ensure that the country is rid of all forms of corrupt practices.

Source: Twitter

In a meeting with the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition at the Jubilee House, he said his administration’s fight against corruption had not waned and that he remained unwavering in pursuing that course to meet the growing hopes and aspirations of Ghanaians for socio-economic transformation.

The President said his government had invested more resources in the state’s anti-corruption agencies than any other administration in the country’s history.

He said he would ensure that those investments do not come to anything.

“I don’t think that any government has mobilised resources to give the opportunity for anti-corruption agencies of the state to function as efficiently as this government has done. It is a matter of record,” he said.

Akufo-Addo commends acting A-G

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lauded the acting Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu for proving himself to be worthy of the appointment handed him.

According to Akufo-Addo, Akuamoh Asiedu has demonstrated his competence in the quality of work and independence of view so far.

In a report filed CitiNews, Akufo-Addo said those are clear indications of his professionalism and readiness to fight against corruption.

He made this known during a meeting with members of the Ghana National Anti-Corruption Coalition at the Jubilee House.

“The Acting Auditor-General has demonstrated sufficient quality and independence of view. Even the most touted Auditor General before him never managed to do it and this one has done it,” he said.

Source: Yen.com.gh