The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has ordered the revocation of mining licenses held by Akonta Mining Company Limited

Akonta Mining has been implicated in illegal activities, including engaging in illegal mining operations

The company has also been accused of selling concessions within the Aboi Forest to unauthorised miners

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has directed the immediate revocation of all mining licenses held by Akonta Mining Company Limited.

The directive follows allegations of illegal mining activities, also known as galamsey.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, directs the immediate revocation of all mining licenses held by Akonta Mining Company Limited. Source: Chairman Wontumi

Source: Getty Images

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, April 21, Buah said Akonta Mining has been implicated in a series of unlawful activities, including engaging in galamsey operations and violating established mining regulations.

Buah notably broke down in tears when presented with video evidence of Akonta Mining's illegal activities.

He also noted, as an example, that Akonta had been illegally selling concessions within the Aboi Forest to unauthorised miners for up to GH¢300,000, and in some cases, in exchange for gold royalties.

"This company has not only trespassed into protected reserves but has become a criminal syndicate, selling access of the Aboi Forest Reserve to illegal miners for a staggering GH¢300,000 per concession.

"Worse, these illegal miners operate under Akonta’s protection, devastating the River Tano and surrounding forests with impunity."

"As part of the agreement between Akonta Mining and the illegal miners, weekly royalties of 250 grams of gold are to be paid to the company, lining the pockets of Akonta’s collaborators."

Past reports have indicated that Akonta Mining, owned by the Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party Chairman, Bernard Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, was actively felling trees and digging in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve even before the government scrapped the guidelines that limited mining in forest reserves in November 2022.

According to Fourth Estate Checks, Akonta Mining has two shareholders, Boasiako and one Kwame Antwi.

The Media Coalition against galamsey has in the past called for the NPP executive's arrest. Boasiako denied the illegal mining allegations.

Akonta Mining cleared by Akufo-Addo

In 2023, Akonta Mining Company Limited was cleared of illegal mining charges levelled against it earlier.

According to then-President Nana Akufo-Addo, the company was not engaged in the menace in any part of the country.

The exoneration came at a time when several well-meaning Ghanaians called for punitive actions against the company and its owners for mining in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.

The president said Akonta Mining was not engaging in criminal activity while speaking at the 28th National and 16th Biennial Congress of the National Union of Ghana Catholic Diocesan Priests Association, held in Koforidua.

Wontumi dares Mahama to stop him from mining

YEN.com.gh reported in August 2024 that Boasiako dared President John Mahama to stop him from mining in forest reserves.

The challenge came after Mahama promised to throw out miners mining in forest reserves across the country during his campaign to be president.

Boasiako said his mining activities in the forest reserve were legal and backed by the requisite documentation and authorisation from the regulatory authorities.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh