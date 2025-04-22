Former Ghanaian athlete Alhaji Sidiku's wife looked regal in a stylish ensemble at his birthday party

Actress Nadia Buari's father donned a white ensemble for his lavish birthday party on Easter Monday

Social media users have commented on Muinatu Buari and Kalsoume Sinare's outfits at the event

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Alhaji Sidiku Buari, a former Ghanaian musician and athlete, celebrated his 85th birthday on April 21, 2025, coinciding with the Easter festivities.

The event was marked by elegance and style, with the celebrant donning a custom-made agbada and a stylish Mobutu hat, both featuring unique embroidery that distinguished him among the guests.

Nadia Buari’s stepmom, Muinatu Buari, looks gorgeous at Alhaji Sidiku Buari's 85th birthday party. Photo credit: @ghhyper.

Source: Instagram

His wife, Muinatu Buari, also made a striking appearance in a regal white gown at the lavish birthday party.

Nadia Buari's dad, Alhaji Buari, complemented his outfit with an expensive gold wristwatch as he celebrated on the dance floor, surrounded by family and friends at this star-studded occasion.

Alhaji Buari shows off his dance moves

Some social media users have commented on Alhaji Sidiku Buari's dance moves at his eighty-fifth birthday party on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

berthananaamaasiedua

"Happy birthday Alhaji."

Nathanielnyarko16

"Happy blessed birthday to him.May God shower elephantine blessings on him."

emerisnel

"Is that Nadia Buari's Dad? Wow he is blessed with age, still handsome."

wengeze_jewelry

"He's handsome."

shellslingks

"Happy birthday daddy."

eunicevidigrah

"God bless him ❤️."

Rambovelly stated:

"Man be strong 💪🏿."

The video of Alhaji Sidiku Buari at his 85th birthday party is below:

Nadia Buari's stepmom at her dad's party

Nadia Buari's stepmom, Muinatu Buari, didn't disappoint with her outfit selection for the viral event of the month.

The gorgeous woman wore a two-piece white ensemble as she took the microphone to say well wishes to her husband on his birthday.

She looked breathtaking in a white glittering long-sleeve ensemble and matching long skirt while rocking pointed shiny shoes.

Madame Muinatu Buari wore heavy makeup and a frontal lace hairstyle that she styled with a beautiful turban to elevate her look.

The video of Alhaji Sidiku Buari's wife is below:

Kalsoume Sinare rocks white outfit

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and the wife of former legendary Ghanaian player Tony Baffoe, Kalsoume Sinare, turned heads with her long-sleeved outfit.

She looked like a beauty goddess in a stylish top designed with faux fur sleeves and paired it with a shiny ruched skirt and matching turban.

Kalsome Sinare made a bold fashion statement with her beautiful earrings while bowing down respectfully to greet Alhaji Sidiku Buari at his birthday party.

The video of Kalsoume Sinare is below:

Nadia Buari slays in a purple dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nadia Buari and her sisters' beautiful attire from their most recent picture session.

Ghanaian actress and fashion designer Zynnell Zuh was also spotted slaying in a fabulous outfit and heavy makeup.

The sisters and their long-time buddy received praise from some social media users for maintaining a close relationship.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh