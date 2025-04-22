Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has funded a borehole in Agona to address ongoing water challenges

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, has extended kindness to the residents of Agona, located in the Sekyere South District of the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

This comes after the television show host helped fund a newly constructed borehole to provide potable water to the Agona community.

Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah donates towards a borehole for the residents of Agona.

The borehole was presented to the chiefs and people of Agona during the Easter holidays.

According to the caption on the trending video, the borehole, which cost GH¢80,000, was funded from the coffers of the For The Records Charity, a special non-profit organisation established to support less developed communities and the poor in society.

The donation reportedly aligned with Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah's commitment towards fostering development in Agona and surrounding communities.

In a video circulating on social media, the media personality, who is the host of the For The Records show, was accompanied by the chiefs and elders of the town to commission the project.

Following the commissioning of the project, the chiefs and elders of Agona expressed gratitude to Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah for his gesture.

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah is the chief of the Oyoko clan in the Ashanti Region.

“When the townsfolk informed you about water challenges in the area, you took it upon yourself to single-handedly resolve it. We are regretful for this. We pray for God's guidance in all your endeavours. May your plans and wishes for this community be fulfilled," one of the chiefs prayed for him.

Speaking after the handing-over ceremony, Okatakyie thanked the chiefs and elders for donating the land and for their support in ensuring the project was completed on schedule.

"We don't have much, but thanks to your prayers, we were able to raise enough to build the project. I pray for blessings and guidance from the elders of this community so that I can keep supporting whenever the need arises," he added.

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah is the chief of Oyoko, one of the clans in the Agona community.

Mixed reactions greet Okatakyie's borehole donation

Below are some of the mixed reactions to Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah's borehole donations.

@Galamsey TV said:

"Ah, I've been constructing 2 or more boreholes in every community I've worked over the years yet I kept the camera at home. Is this anything extraordinary?"

@nana Boakye also said:

"To love God means to serve mankind, may the lord who resurrected death, free the captive, continue to bless u and protect you"

@Fred Dacosta commented:

"Okatakye Afrifa, God bless and strengthen you."

Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah assists Adum victims

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Okatakyie visited Adum PZ market to sympathise with traders after the recent fire.

In a video, the journalist was seen interacting with the traders and assuring them of his support after making donations.

The Adum Market fire, which broke out on March 21, 2025, caused large amounts of damage to stocks and the stalls.

