Asante Kotoko have parted ways with head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum following a poor run of form in the GPL

Despite league setbacks, Kotoko remain in the MTN FA Cup race and face Berekum Chelsea in the semi-final

The club is expected to name an interim coach soon, with the aim of finishing strong in both league and cup competitions

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Asante Kotoko have officially announced the departure of head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum following a disappointing run of results in the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

The Porcupine Warriors, who began the campaign as title favourites, are now languishing in 4th position with 47 points after 28 matches — six points adrift of league leaders Bibiani Gold Stars.

Asante Kotoko have officially parted ways with head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum. Image credit: @AsanteKotoko_SC

Source: Twitter

The club’s decision to part ways with Ogum comes amidst growing frustration among fans, as Kotoko's hopes of clinching the title continue to fade with just six matches left in the season.

Season That Promised Much But Delivered Little

Dr. Ogum’s return to the Kotoko dugout was seen as a step in the right direction when the season commenced.

Having previously led the club to a dominant Ghana Premier League title in the 2021/22 campaign, expectations were sky-high for another strong showing this term.

However, things have not gone according to plan. Kotoko’s season has been marred by inconsistency, tactical frailties, and poor away form.

The team has dropped crucial points in matches where they were considered favourites, including surprise losses to Samartex and Karela United.

From League Glory to Two-Season Struggle

Ogum’s first stint at the club was marked by tactical ingenuity and team unity. In the 2021/22 season, he masterminded Kotoko’s march to the title, finishing the league with an impressive 67 points — 10 clear of second-placed Medeama SC.

That campaign was built on the brilliance of a core group of players including Cameroonian forward Thiery Mbella Etouga, his compatriot Georges Mfegue, attacking midfielder Fabio Gama, and local talents such as Isaac Oppong, Salifu Mudasiru, Danlad Ibrahim, and Ibrahim Imoro.

The blend of youth and experience made Kotoko a joy to watch, and Ogum’s stock rose considerably on the local coaching scene.

However, that team has since been dismantled due to transfers and a failure to adequately replace key departures.

The current squad, while talented, has not gelled into a cohesive unit capable of replicating that title-winning form. Despite flashes of brilliance, consistency has eluded the team all season long.

Tensions Behind the Scenes and Fan Pressure

Sources close to the club suggest that tensions had been brewing between Ogum and the management for weeks after back-to-back losses to Accra Lions and Nations FC.

Fan unrest also played a role in accelerating the decision, as supporters voiced their frustrations on social media and during matchdays.

The club’s hierarchy, led by IMC chairman Nana Apinkrah Awuah, acted swiftly to bring Ogum’s reign to an end in a bid to salvage the season with an official announcement made on Monday, April 21.

''Asante Kotoko Sporting Club has this afternoon parted company with Head Coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum. This decision was reached following constructive discussions between both parties, with a shared understanding that it is in the best interest of the club at this time.'' part of the statement read.

''We thank Coach Ogum for his dedication and service to the club, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors. We urge our supporters to remain calm and continue to support the club during this transition. Further updates will be communicated in due course.''

Focus Turns to MTN FA Cup Glory

Despite their league troubles, all is not lost for Kotoko. The Porcupine Warriors are still in contention for silverware this season, having booked their place in the semi-finals of the MTN FA Cup.

They will take on Berekum Chelsea in a high-stakes clash on May 11, 2025, with a place in the final — and potentially continental football — up for grabs.

The FA Cup now presents a golden opportunity for the club to end the season on a high and offer fans something to cheer about.

What Next for Kotoko and Ogum?

For Kotoko, the immediate task is to stabilize the team and make a late push in both the league and cup competitions.

With six league games left, a top-three finish is still within reach, and fans will be hoping the shake-up in the technical team can inject new life into the squad.

Head coach of Asante Kotoko Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum during a Ghana Premier League match. Image credit: @ShabanMo9

Source: Twitter

As for Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, his future remains uncertain after failing to match his lofty standards during his second tenure in Kumasi.

While his stock has taken a hit after this season’s underwhelming campaign, his prior achievements — including a GPL title and a reputation for nurturing young talent — mean he is unlikely to remain unemployed for long.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh