Fire devastated the Madina Redco Flats on the evening of April 18, destroying over 150 structures and claiming the life of a young woman.

The deceased has been identified as a Nigerian woman who was trapped by the fire.

The blaze, which started at 11:15 p.m., engulfed 140 wooden structures and 20 metal containers used for residential and commercial purposes.

Firefighters from Madina Fire Station arrived within two minutes, supported by backup from Adenta, Legon, Abelemkpe, and the Headquarters.

Despite their rapid response, the fire was already at an advanced stage. The teams managed to control the blaze by 12:02 a.m. and fully extinguished it by 2:22 a.m.

A Nigerian woman known as Beauty, believed to be in her early twenties, was trapped in the inferno and lost her life. Her charred remains have been handed over to the Madina Police for preservation and further investigation.

Source: YEN.com.gh