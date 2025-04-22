Meet Martin Kpebu, Ghana's outspoken human rights lawyer

Martin Kpebu is among Ghana's most outspoken human rights lawyers, known for his fearless legal advocacy and reforms. He has shaped Ghana's judicial system through landmark Supreme Court cases, championing justice and accountability. His work actively influences governance and legal policies nationwide.

Ghanaian lawyer Martin Kpebu in a vibrant traditional outfit (L) and a striped outfit (R) at TV3 Ghana studios. Photo: @tv3_ghana on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Martin Kpebu is renowned for his bold legal advocacy, Supreme Court victories, and legal reform efforts in Ghana.

He holds multiple law degrees from the University of Ghana and joined the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) in 2007 .

from the University of Ghana and . Martin founded the Juvenile Justice Project , providing free legal aid to underprivileged youth, and is also active in defending media freedom and mentoring law students.

, providing free legal aid to underprivileged youth, and is also active in defending media freedom and mentoring law students. Though a longtime member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kpebu is known for his independent, critical stance on governance.

Martin Kpebu's profile summary

Full name Martin Kpebu Gender Male Date of birth 15 October 1978 Age 46 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Accra, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married School St. Charles Minor Seminary University University of Ghana, Ghana School of Law Profession Lawyer, lecturer, human rights activist

Martin Kpebu's biography

Martin Kpebu was born on 15 October 1978 in Accra, Ghana. He is 46 years old (as of April 2025), and his zodiac sign is Libra. Martin Kpebu's parents are Mr. and Mrs. Kpebu.

Top-5 facts about Ghanaian lawyer Martin Kpebu. Photo: @Kpebu_Martin on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Original

Martin attended St. Charles Minor Seminary for his high school education before enrolling at the University of Ghana. In 2002, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, specialising in Banking and Finance. In 2005, Kpebu transitioned to law and obtained a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) from the University of Ghana.

He continued his legal studies at the Ghana School of Law, completing his Qualifying Certificate in Law in 2007, which led to his admission to the Ghana Bar. Seeking further specialisation, Kpebu obtained a Master of Laws (LL.M) in Oil and Gas Law in 2013 from the University of Ghana.

A closer look at Martin Kpebu's career

Ghanaian lawyer Martin Kpebu engaged in discussion, showcasing Ghanaian culture and legal expertise. Photo: @tv3_ghana on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kpebu has contributed to Ghana's legal system, particularly human rights advocacy and judicial reforms. He has successfully argued landmark cases in the Supreme Court of Ghana, leading to significant legal changes. Among his achievements is ensuring that all criminal offences are bailable and preventing the imprisonment of sureties when suspects abscond.

Beyond litigation, Kpebu is a partner at GT Legal Africa and Blackstar Legal, focusing on corporate law and litigation. He is also a lecturer at the University of Ghana and a former lecturer at Central University and Accra Technical University, mentoring aspiring legal professionals.

Kpebu's commitment to social justice extends beyond the courtroom. He founded the Juvenile Justice Project, an NGO that provides free legal representation to juveniles in Accra. His advocacy also includes press freedom, as demonstrated by his crowdfunding campaigns to support injured journalists and defend media rights.

In 2024, Kpebu joined President-Elect John Dramani Mahama's Transition Team. He led "Operation Recover All Loot," targeting corruption and asset recovery. Martin revealed during an interview that he initially hesitated to join the team but ultimately accepted the role.

I saw my appointment in the media, there was a hesitation initially. However, it is a masterstroke, we are receiving a lot of information.

What is Martin Kpebu's political affiliation?

Martin Kpebu has publicly declared his longstanding membership in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) since 1998. However, he has been vocal in critiquing the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on governance issues.

Martin Kpebu, Ghana's outspoken human rights lawyer, poses at two events. Photo: @musqoo_official, @RocksonSoul1 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kpebu revealed his longstanding membership in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during a televised discussion on TV3's The Key Points show by displaying his NPP membership card. His affiliation with the party dates back to 1998, indicating a deep-rooted connection to its ideology and governance principles.

Despite his membership, Kpebu has maintained an independent and critical stance, often questioning the party's decisions when they conflict with his views on governance, judicial independence, and constitutional reforms.

FAQs

Who is lawyer Martin Kpebu? Martin Kpebu is a Ghanaian lawyer and human rights activist known for his contributions to legal reforms in Ghana. How old is Martin Kpebu? Martin Kpebu is 46 years old (as of April 2025). He was born on 15 October 1978. Who is Martin Kpebu's wife? Even though Martin Kpebu is married, details about his spouse remain private. Which region is Martin Kpebu from? Martin Kpebu was born in Accra, Ghana, in the Greater Accra Region. Which tribe is Martin Kpebu? Martin Kpebu's tribe is unknown publicly. However, there is a video online of him advocating for peace in the Dagbani language. What is Martin Kpebu's net worth? There is no credible information online about lawyer Martin Kpebu's net worth.

Martin Kpebu is a Ghanaian lawyer and human rights activist known for his contributions to legal reforms in Ghana. He has successfully argued landmark cases in the Supreme Court, leading to significant changes in the country's legal system. Regarding his family, Kpebu keeps his personal life relatively private. However, it is believed that he is married.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's biography. He is a dynamic lawyer, journalist, and politician shaping Ghana's governance landscape. Currently serving as the Minister for Works and Housing, he has helped shape national policies and public discourse.

Before his ministerial appointment, Kojo Oppong built a strong reputation in media and politics, gaining widespread recognition for his contributions. The politician is also a husband and a father. Learn more about him in this intriguing piece.

Source: YEN.com.gh