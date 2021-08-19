Akufo-Addo has lauded the acting Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu for proving himself to be worthy of the appointment

According to Akufo-Addo, he has done things that Domelevo could not do

He added that processes are underway to confirm him as a full-fledged Auditor-general

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lauded the acting Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu for proving himself to be worthy of the appointment handed him.

According to Akufo-Addo, Akuamoh Asiedu has demonstrated his competence in the quality of work and independence of view so far.

In a report filed CitiNews, Akufo-Addo said those are clear indications of his professionalism and readiness to fight against corruption.

He made this known during a meeting with members of the Ghana National Anti-Corruption Coalition at the Jubilee House.

“The Acting Auditor-General has demonstrated sufficient quality and independence of view. Even the most touted Auditor General before him never managed to do it and this one has done it,” he said.

Akufo-Addo however, revealed that the processes are underway to confirm him as the substantive Auditor General.

He concluded that per these few achievements, his confirmation process will gather more public support.

What happened to Domelevo?

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo directed the Auditor General, Daniel Yaw Domelovo to proceed on his annual accumulated leave of 123 days.

His leave was expected to take effect from Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

According to a statement issued from the Communications Directorate of the Jubilee House, Domelevo was expected to hand all work-related documents to his Deputy, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu.

What was Domelevo's response to the letter?

Daniel Domelevo stated that the directive from the president asking him to proceed on his 123 accumulated leave days was unconstitutional.

In the letter sighted by YEN.com.gh to the Presidency, Domelovo asked President Akufo-Addo to reconsider the directive to proceed on his accumulated leave.

Domelovo said the directive breaches the labor law and it is therefore unconstitutional.

However, on March 3, 2021, Domelevo resumed to work after going on the compulsory leave directed by the president.

Upon his resummation, he was informed that he could not continue to be the Auditor Genral since per the laws, he was ripe for pension.

