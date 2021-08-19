Pedro has officially joined Lazio from Serie A rivals AS Roma having completed his medical as he has been handed number 9 shirt

The former Chelsea striker reportedly left Roma following the termination of his contract due to Jose Mourinho’s arrival

It was gathered that the move was as a result of Pedro’s comments following Jose Mourinho’s sack at Chelsea six years ago

Spanish forward Pedro has parted ways with Italian giants Roma to join Serie A rivals Lazio having undergone medical examinations in Paideia, IlMessagero reports.

The 34-year-old has been handed the number 9 shirt at his new club as reports say he will be in action under the orders of Maurizio Sarri with his new teammates.

Pedro is in perfect shape and Sarri will now evaluate his condition and, if there are no hitches, the player will be on the bench in Empoli on Saturday.

The former Chelsea winger’s contract with Roma was reportedly terminated following the arrival of his former boss Jose Mourinho at Roma.

Many believe Pedro's comments about Mourinho when he was sacked as Chelsea boss back in 2015 could be the reason for his departure.

Six years ago, he told the Telegraph after the Portuguese manager was sacked as Blues boss via Mirror:

"It was about everything, everything just wasn’t right. We were very low in the league, the spirits were very low, the trust was very low, and everything was going wrong.

"It made it very difficult to be fit, to be in a good position. It was just the whole thing – it wasn’t right."

