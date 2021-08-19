Kwame Obeng Adjinah worked with Ghana Home Loans and GHL Bank present-day FNBBank

With years of experience working as a collateral officer at Ghana Home Loans, he decided to quit his banking job to start his own business

Obeng Adjinah founded the property consulting and development company, Wood Acres Limited

Seven years after working in the home financing and banking sector, Kwame Obeng Adjinah decided to pursue his dream by starting and running his own business.

After national service, he was retained by Ghana Home Loans and later worked at GHL Bank, present-day FNB Bank.

Despite the growth prospects, his quest to start his own business urged him to walk his dream, albeit, the decision to call it quits was not easy considering the risk associated with the affordable housing sector.

Kwame Adjinah: Meet the Ghanaian banker who quit his job to start a company in affordable housing Image: crabbimedia

Birthing the dream

With years of experience working as a collateral officer at Ghana Home Loans, he got the opportunity to advise real estate investors and developers on what to build, how to build, and where to build to attract a certain market, Obeng Adjinah told B&FT.

''During my work, I realised the opportunity in providing affordable housing. It was risky so many people shied away, but a careful calculation of the risk offered a great opportunity,'' he said.

Ghana's huge housing deficit informed his decision to start a business in the field and fortunately, he found a partner who shared his dream and ''we have made it possible for thousands of public sector workers to live the dream of being homeowners,'' said Obeng Adjinah. The business is capital-intensive and it requires dedication and commitment to cross all Ts and dot before making a move, he said.

With time Obeng Adjinah founded Wood Acres Limited, a property consulting and development company that soon delivered affordable service plots and homes. Already, Wood Acres and the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) have a partnership engineered by a partner firm, The Omri Projekts Ltd.

The deal is offering affordable land sales to all members of GRNMA, and about 1,500 people have so far benefited from the deal, with the numbers certain to increase.

Tenementz

Apart from Wood Acres, Obeng Adjinah runs Tenementz, a real estate firm that is a web portal. Obeng Adjinah describes Tenementz as a one-stop-shop for all things real estate.

With his companies in operation, the determined business owner and his team want to be remembered as playing a key role in providing affordable homes, hence, they consistently think about how to better their operations to make the lives of their clients better.

Through Tenementz, he is working to make available detailed knowledge about the sector with just a click of a button.

About Kwame Obeng Adjinah

Married to Grace Obeng Adjinah with whom he has a son, Kwame is a native of Basengele, a small town in the Western North Region.

He is an alumna of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), with a Bachelor’s degree in Land Economy.

He is a former student of Ghana National College, Cape Coast, a Chartered Valuation and Estate Surveyor certified by the Ghana Institution of Surveyors, and a Professional Alternative Dispute Resolution Practitioner with a speciality in real estate dispute resolution and management.

