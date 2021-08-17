A brilliant graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Samuel Baduor started a design company in 2020 during the height of the pandemic

Samuel and his co-founder Felix Lee started built their platform with intentions to support fellow designers across the world but eventually realised the business opportunity involved

After a year, the duo have been able to raise over Ghc7.8 million in funds and are ready to take their platform to the next level

James Badour, an alumnus of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology along with his partner, Felix Lee has raised over Ghc7.8 million in funds for their design company known as Amazing Design People List (ADPList) according to Forbes.

The recent publication reported that Samuel started his company with his partner last year, 2020 at the heart of the -19 pandemic when most designers were going out of jobs.

Desire to help others

The duo, out of goodwill decided to help out their fellow designers across the world by doing something that would support them one way or the other.

James Baduor: Meet Alumnus of KNUST who has been Featured by Forbes for Raising over Ghc7.8m for his Start-up

In their quest, they had an idea to compile a list of people who would be willing to support and advise fellow designers struggling during the pandemic.

Baduor and Lee would quickly learn that many designers were in search of mentorship services.

The million-dollar idea

With this knowledge, the duo realized the business opportunity in front of them and immediately pursued it.

With assistance from Surge, a rapid scale-up program run by Sequoia Capital India, the two have been able to raise over $1.3 million (Ghc7.8m) for their business.

Business growth

Their platform currently features 2500 mentors providing 5,000 booked sessions per month to 20,500 mentees.

Samuel Baduor and his partner confirmed that they are ready to take the platform to the next level.

They plan on extending the business beyond the design space, Forbes reported

