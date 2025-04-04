Dion Akosua Kasim: UG Law School Valedictorian Sweeps Six Awards At Vice Chancellor's Award Ceremony
- A University of Ghana graduate has put smiles on the faces of her family, friends and the entire UG community after recently bagging many awards
- Dion Akosua Kasim, a UG Law School Valedictorian won six awards at Vice Chancellor's Award Ceremony
- Netizens who saw a social media post announcing her achievement were impressed and congratulated her in the comments
Dion Akosua Kasim, a University of Ghana Law School valedictorian left proud smiles on the faces of friends and loved ones after she recently received various awards.
Dion was among the graduates shortlisted for awards at the Vice Chancellor's Award Ceremony. She bagged six awards at the end of the prestigious ceremony.
The young lady's achievement was announced on the X page of Voice of Legon, a social media handle that serves netizens with news concerning the University of Ghana.
Dion graduates with FGPA of 3.89
Dion is among the students who excelled in their academics. She bagged an FGPA of 3.89 at the end of her studies at the University of Ghana Law School. She aspires to pursue a career in corporate and commercial law.
See the post below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
