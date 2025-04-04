A Ghanaian lady said she randomly decided to check how much she spent on ride-hailing apps in March and was disheartened at what she saw

Miss Enny said she could not believe the total amount she spent on ride-hailing apps even without factoring in the tips she gave to the drivers

Social media users thronged the comments section of the lady's post to give her advice on how to save on transport costs from month to month

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian lady indicated that she spent a huge amount of money on ride-hailing in March 2025 alone.

She shared the receipts showing the total cost of the rides she ordered from two apps she used in the past month.

A young Ghanaian lady says she spent over GH₵4,000 on ride-hailing apps in March 2025 alone. Photo credit: Siempreverde22 & Luca Sage

Source: Getty Images

In a post on X, Miss Enny shared the total amount of each ride-hailing app and said the money spent on transportation alone was unbelievable.

She spent GH₵3,459 on one ride-hailing app and spent GH₵804 on the other. She did not state which ride-hailing app she spent more money on.

There are several ride-hailing apps offering services in Accra such as Uber, Bolt, Yango, Tap N Go, and Star Taxi, among others. Miss Enny indicated that she used only Bolt and Yango out of these options.

“I randomly decided to check how much I spent on rides in the month of March, and I can’t believe my eyes…over 4000gh on Bolt and Yango.”

Miss Enny shares images on social media to show the total amount she spent on transportation in March 2025. Photo credit: @missenny11

Source: Twitter

Ghanaians react to lady’s transportation cost

Several social media users who saw the post asked Miss Enny how much she earned.

Others encouraged her to buy a car or use a cheaper transportation system like the public commercial buses, popularly called trotro.

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the post shared by Miss Enny on X below:

@I_Am_Winter asked:

“How much do you make a month?”

@MissEnny11 responded:

“I don’t even earn 😂😭.”

@premooooooo said:

“Add the tips you gave the drivers cos I know you did tip them😂😂😂.”

@K10Osei wrote:

“Sadly, no dealership will give you a car for you to pay GHC 4k/month or is there? Plug me in the replies.”

@dsherif_ said:

“40+ grand annually? Naa I think it's best you get yourself a Vitz or something 😂.”

@wtf_Posty wrote:

“I pick troski the whole year eno dey reach 1k sef😔.”

@AdumeaAkua said:

“Normal oo. 4K spent on yourself is far better than 7k spent on someone else.”

@obby_mens wrote:

“Don't shout bros it's your decision to feel bossy so enjoy...we de3 will take trotro and buy our car soon.”

@UCLodegaard said:

“Well, considering your rounds you might spend almost same on fuel if you’re using a car with 1.6L engine or above.”

@AugustosSog wrote:

“I spend closed 10000 monthly on average hum. Buying a car self be problem oo. No one wants to give work and pay anymore.”

Uber driver sleeps in traffic

YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man was captured sleeping in his car while he was driving and was supposed to move.

The Uber driver slept and got the police and pedestrians present concerned. They eventually knocked on the door and he woke up.

Social media users who watched the video empathised with the driver while others prayed that his hustle would eventually pay off.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh