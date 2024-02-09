US-based Ghanaian pianist Jude Kofie, aged 12, has been nominated for the inaugural Pianote Awards in the Most Inspiring Pianist of the Year category

Despite facing challenges such as autism and a heart defect, Kofie gained recognition after impressing a piano tuner with his self-taught skills

The Pianote Awards aim to celebrate pianists worldwide across various genres and platforms, highlighting original compositions

US-based Ghanaian pianist Jude Kofie, aged 12, has received a nomination for the inaugural Pianote Awards, slated for March 14, 2024.

He secured a nomination in the Most Inspiring Pianist of the Year category, competing alongside renowned contenders like blind and neurodivergent teen pianist Lucy, Miki Sawada, and Ukrainian sensation Helen Martyniuk.

Despite facing challenges such as autism and a heart defect, Kofie's musical journey began in 2023 when his exceptional talent captured the attention of a piano tuner, who gifted him a piano.

12-year-old US-based Ghanaian Jude Kofie nominated for Pianote awards Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1

Source: Twitter

His rise to prominence accelerated after an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he received mentorship from Jason Halbert, ultimately earning him widespread recognition, including the Heroes Award at the HollyRod Foundation's DesignCare Gala.

The Pianote Awards, designed to honour pianists globally across various genres and platforms, will feature ten categories, acknowledging talent from classical to contemporary music and social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

The event will also commend original compositions and highlight the Most Inspiring Pianist of the Year.

Comments on the post

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @SIKAOFFICIAL1. Read them below:

@A_N_A_778 said:

Who get that video Wey some Ghana man bi Dey bizz some small boy Wey Dey bike top if he too Dey abrokyire. I wan verify something.

@8waytoss wrote:

I heard about him a few months back. He's autistic and according to his dad, no one taught him how to play. He heard someone playing piano one time traced the source of the sound to his basement only to find his son playing an old piano which had been deserted in the basement.

@mister_mends said:

This guy is so phenomenal on the keyboard... Good to see he's finally getting some recognition

@dhela_extra wrote:

The boy is really good with keys!!

@BigGangstah1 said:

De guy dey play rough, I watch one of ein videos. Ebi faya

Black Sherif nominated for BET Best International Flow

Earlier, Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif earned a nomination for a prestigious BET Award in the Best International Flow category, joining a lineup of global talents.

Competing against artists from South Africa, the UK, France, Brazil, and Zambia, Black Sherif represents Ghana on the international stage.

This recognition highlights his rising prominence and contribution to the global music scene.

Source: YEN.com.gh