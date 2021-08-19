Blogger GH Hyper has announced that he has bought himself a brand new car

Hyper shared photos of the car on Instagram with the story of how he worked hard to get it

Fella Makafui, Tracey Boakye, and other stars have congratulated him

Ghanaian celebrity blogger Stephen Adotey Mingle, popularly known on social media as GH Hyper, is the newest car owner in town.

GH Hyper, a publicist for Hajia4Real, Afia Schwar, and other Ghanaian stars, has just acquired what happens to be his first car.

The blogger announced his acquisition in a post on his Instagram page on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Photo source: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Hyper shared photos of the new car on his page. The photos show the car to be a white-coloured Hyundai Elantra.

In the photos, the excited blogger was seen wearing a Ghana jersey and posing inside and outside the car.

Sharing the photos, GH Hyper indicated that it had taken two years of hardwork and dedication to blogging for him to acquire the car.

The blogger also acknowledged Sugar Kwami for gifting him a substantial amount of money to add to what he had before he could buy the car.

He further expressed his optimism for the future saying it was only the beginning.

"After 2 solid years of hardwork and dedication to my blog work, I bought for myself a beautiful car

"Special Special Thanks Goes Out To Young Rich @sugarkwami1 ! Man Doled Out A Very Huge Amount To Support This Acquisition . God Bless You. More Greatness Awaits Us. This Is Just The Beginning. ."

See the photos as they were shared on Instagram below:

Reactions

Hyper's post got many followers and Ghanaian stars taking to the comment section to congratulate him on the new car.

Below are some of the reactions from the stars.

Fella Makafui (fellamakafui) said:

"Congratulations bro ..proud of you."

Tacey Boakye (tracey_boakye) said:

"I’m coming for a ride ."

Mona Hajia4Real (hajia4reall) said:

"Congratulations ."

Abeaiku Santana (abeikusantana) said:

"Range next ."

Fan tattoos Tracey Boakye's image

In other news, Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has been excited by one of her teeming fans.

The yet-to-be-identified fan has tattooed the actress' face on her back in a show of her love for Tracey.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the fan, a young lady, is seen seated with her back facing the camera.

Someone believed to be the artist who inked the tattoo is seen cleaning the tattoo area which was covered in a white substance.

Source: Yen.com.gh