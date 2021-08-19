Photo drops as Sarkodie links up with Nigerian actor Jim Iyke while on tour

Sarkodie has net up with Nigerian actor Jim Iyke in Nigeria

The duo was seen posing for a photo which has since gone viral online

Sarkodie is currently on tour in Nigeria with the aims of promoting his music and growing his fanbase

Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo famed as Sarkodie has caught up with legendary Nigerian actor Jim Iyke in Nigeria while on tour.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, Sarkodie posted the photo of himself and Jim as shared the legendary moment with his fans.

The duo was seen standing in front of a building as they posed for the camera and beamed with smiles.

Both entertainment personalities were feeling themselves as they stunned in their sunglasses in the photo.

After posting the photo, Sarkodie captioned it: "Naija legend Jim Iyke"

Many fans of the duo immediately hopped into the comment section to react to the photo of the two well-known celebrities.

Zoobee wrote: "Welcome king sark naija loves you and your music, me personally loves your music after mi and blaqbones your my favorite rapper in africa"

bfskinner247 commented: "The two GOAT.....I fink dey re doing something small at de corner.....3bobo ba"

IamHorlarpo anticipated some collaboration from the duo: "Waiting for that bars. From you and Jim lyke. Is your boy Jim lyke. That's niajafm jingle still ring in my ear"

Reckon said: "Wow my two favorites"

There were many comments that showed the fans of both celebs could not have enough of the photo.

Source: Yen