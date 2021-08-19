Actress Tracey Boakye is on cloud nine after a fan tattooed her face on her back

The actress shared a video of the fan's tattoo while asking for her whereabouts

Tracey promised to reward the fan for her show of love

Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has been excited by one of her teeming fans.

The yet-to-be-identified fan has tattooed the actress' face on her back in a show of her love for Tracey.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the fan, a young lady, is seen seated with her back facing the camera.

Tracey Boakye's fan has shwon her love by tattooing her face Photo source: @traceyboakye

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Someone believed to be the artist who inked the tattoo is seen cleaning the tattoo area which was covered in a white substance.

After the area was cleaned, the face of Tracey Boakye was clearly revealed. Written under the portrait was the inscription, 'his only chick', which happens to be a catchphrase the actress uses as her nickname.

After seeing the video of her fan, Tracey Boakye took to social media to share the video and express her excitement about it.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, the actress indicated that she did not know the fan and was looking for her.

She promised to reward the fan for showing her so much love.

"OMG!!! Who is she? ❤️❤️❤️. I owe you girl! Damn! ," Tracey Boakye said.

Reactions

Many people have reacted to the tattoo of Tracey on the fan's back since she shared the video

ambecca25 said:

"Wow mummy pls look for her that’s great ."

matildananaakuaadepa said:

"Wow this called real love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

lialai_ba said:

"You deserve more than this because you're one in a million❤️❤️❤️❤️."

she_loves_traceyboakye2 said:

"You don't no how u r loved by People, ur good heart, how u Open arms to everyone around you we love u deeply from our heart n is our Prayer you grow to reap whatever you sow on us God bless you and blind any bad eyes from urside #hisonlychick."

sahadamahmud said:

"The Boss chick her self Allah no size ."

Tracey goes to Miami

The video comes a few weeks after Tracey Boakye's recent trip to the United States of America on a holiday with her partner.

The actress who flew out on Sunday, July 25, 2021, announced that she was going on a holiday with her partner, who she referred to as a king.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Boakye was seen seated at the Sanbra Lounge at Kotoka International Airport's Terminal 3 before boarding her flight.

Source: Yen Newspaper